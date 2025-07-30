Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CIVITAVECCHIA, Italy (August 3, 2025) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) arrives in Civitavecchia, Italy, for a scheduled port visit, August 3, 2025. Bainbridge, a part of Destroyer Squadron Two and Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Courtesy photo)