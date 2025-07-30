Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) Arrives in Civitavecchia, Italy

    ITALY

    08.03.2025

    USS Bainbridge (DDG 96)

    CIVITAVECCHIA, Italy (August 3, 2025) - Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) arrives in Civitavecchia, Italy, for a scheduled port visit, August 3, 2025. Bainbridge, a part of Destroyer Squadron Two and Carrier Strike Group Twelve, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.03.2025 13:09
    Photo ID: 9234953
    VIRIN: 250803-N-N0778-1001
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 69.07 KB
    Location: IT
