Military Police: Training Together in Talisman Sabre 2025

QUEENSLAND, Australia - As 19 nation’s militaries journey to the “Land Down Under” to take part in Talisman Sabre 25, Military Police (MP) units from several international partners have joined this year's bilateral exercise to train, engage, and safeguard participating service members in the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States.

Military police from the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia and several other nations are integrating together to practice dual roles during the exercise, concentrating on force protection and community understanding of military presence. While some combat training scenarios are also being employed, the MPs are mainly focusing on the security and well-being of all exercise participants, as well as the comfort and safety of the local civilian population. These activities include speed enforcement and traffic control, responding to traffic related incidents, filling out data reports, investigating breaches in security, and 24-hour response capabilities.

“We are here to assist, protect, and defend as well as train,” said Warrant Officer Class two Caleb Shields, the combined joint training duty officer of the Military Police detachment during Talisman Sabre 25. This year marks his fourth iteration in attendance to the tactical and bilateral training, focusing on law enforcement collaborations within the exercise and the community.

The combined integration of training between nations helps to reinforce intelligence-based military policing operations and core competencies like essential Soldier skills, policing and corrections between participants and the community, while learning from each other’s differences.

Lt. Col. Dave Hankin, commanding officer of the joint combined military police force for Talisman Sabre 25 says, “The collaboration helps to ease the concerns of civilians living near military training areas, ensuring they understand and feel more comfortable with military activities as exemplified by Talisman Sabre exercises.” Engagement within the local communities in a controlled approach is essential in the success of military presence for the surrounding communities and the exercise as a whole.

Talisman Sabre 25 is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners while enhancing collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. The military police assigned to the exercise are showcasing these aims every day as they operate together across the roads of Australia.