Colonel Kipp T. Parker Reflects on 20 Years of Service

Courtesy Photo | Col. Kipp Parker, the 188th Wing deputy commander, stands with his family after his retirement ceremony in Washington DC. He is a command pilot with more than 4,100 flying hours, 10 deployments, and has been qualified in 5 major weapons systems that include C130E/H3, MQ-1, PC-12, U-28 and MQ-9 aircraft.

After two decades of service, Colonel Kipp T. Parker, the 188th Wing deputy commander, is hanging up his uniform. From his childhood in rural Washington to his final days in uniform, his journey is a testament to the values of service, leadership, and family legacy shaped by personal connections, pivotal moments, and a profound sense of duty.



Growing up surrounded by military installations, Parker was captivated early on by the sight of Navy ships, nuclear submarines, and Prowler jets slicing through the sky.



“I loved the military and all that it stood for,” he recalls, noting how Cold War-era movies and TV shows initially set the stage for a career that would span 20 years.



Though he didn’t grow up in Bedford, Virginia, Parker carries the weight of his family’s history as a third-generation descendant of the Bedford Boys, the group of soldiers from Bedford who suffered devastating losses during D-Day. Leading up to the building of the D-Day Memorial, the family discussed interviews and documentaries, and personal items were brought out to view.





Parker’s great uncle, the sole survivor of the three Parkers who went to war, was on stage during the ceremony with President George Bush. When President Bush named some of the Bedford survivors, a person watching the ceremony on TV recognized the name and reached out to the family. In his initial letter, the man expressed relief, believing Parker’s grandfather was still alive after being wounded.



Though correcting the mistake was painful, it brought closure for the family.



“There were so many unknowns about what happened to our family members,” said Parker. “This man detailed my grandfather’s final days, revealing he was present at my grandfather’s death and tried to save him.”



The weight of the uniform crystallized for him on September 11, 2001, just months after his commissioning. Watching the tragedy unfold with his squadron, he drove home through eerily quiet streets, stopping to lower his apartment complex’s flag to half-staff.



“I saw the country unite as Americans with a common purpose,” Parker recalled.



That moment defined his understanding of service, grounding his career in a commitment to something larger than himself. He also found great mentors in General Mike Minnihan and General James Slife, and peers like Colonels Travis Norton, Eric Schmitt, Dillon Patterson, William Jimenez, and Lt. Colonel Bryan Smith, who shaped his leadership style.



Their influence was crucial, particularly during challenging times. One such challenge came during his time in the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), when a critical program was derailed.



Feeling responsible, he wrestled with self-doubt until a mentor delivered a “vector check” and the candid wake-up call refocused him.



“He helped me regain perspective,” said Parker, emphasizing how that moment taught him to mentor others through their struggles. “He helped me understand the value of being a good mentor, leader, and friend, which I have tried to emulate through my career for other people having similar difficulties in their career.”



Reflecting on his time in AFSOC, he describes it as transformative, not due to a single mission but a culture of resilience and sacrifice.



“We did the job without the need for a thank you. Staying outside of the limelight and putting service above self,” said Parker.



As he prepares to retire, Parker offers advice to younger Airmen: “Never pass up an opportunity to lead, be present where your feet are, and know that when you die, you’ll be remembered as a good person, parent, spouse, and friend.”