Volun -‘teens’ recognized at award ceremony

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Evans Army Community Hospital recognized 32 youth volunteers in an award ceremony on...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Evans Army Community Hospital recognized 32 youth volunteers in an award ceremony on July 29, 2025. In just two months, youth volunteers provided more than 3,800 hours of volunteer support to 16 departments across the hospital. see less | View Image Page

Evans Army Community Hospital recognized 32 youth volunteers in an award ceremony on July 29, 2025.



In just two months, youth volunteers provided more than 3,800 hours of volunteer support to 16 departments across the hospital.



That support helps the hospital provide safe, high-quality healthcare to an enrolled population of more than 55,000 beneficiaries.



“The teens assist with patient transport (pushing wheelchairs and helping with beds), specimen transport, and other administrative tasks that don't require a license to perform,” said Clara Huff, the lead volunteer coordinator for the American Red Cross at EACH. “They help with the admin tasks so the staff can do their clinical work. Also, their youthful enthusiasm helps bring a positive atmosphere to the patients and staff.”



Diane Griffith, an American Red Cross volunteer at EACH and program coordinator for the summer volunteer program, says the departments were very appreciative of the support provided by the youth volunteers.



"We always get positive feedback from the clinics,” Griffith said. “Most said the youth did great and that they were a huge help. We could also tell they were doing well when they (the kids) told us about what they learned or what they got to see. In addition to pushing wheel chairs, running labs, prepping rooms, they learned things like how to do vital signs, how to change bandages, they were able to see procedures, and much more.”



The youth volunteers contributed anywhere from 45 hours to 240 hours of their summer break to volunteer at the hospital.



“Most of these young people are very active in school and clubs that require volunteer hours, Griffith said. “We like to say it gives them a chance to experience the sights, sounds and smells of the hospital. It helps them decide if they are interested in pursuing a career in the medical field before they head off to college. Also, it is very helpful to have volunteer hours on your college application.”



The Red Cross runs the youth volunteer program, which was revamped in 2008.



“When I started here in 2004, there was already a summer youth program, so it's been in existence at least 2 decades,” Huff said.



The partnership between the Red Cross and Evans goes back decades, according to Huff. The Red Cross manages all volunteers at the hospital in roles ranging from administrative support to licensed and credentialed health-care providers.



“The Red Cross provides the volunteer support to help the hospital complete its mission,” Huff said. “And we always need more volunteers!”



Volunteering through the American Red Cross is only open to DoD ID card holders or credentialed persons. Those interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer can call their office at 526-7144. Or, stop by their office near Evans' west entrance in room 1011.