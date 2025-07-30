Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volun -‘teens’ recognized at award ceremony

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Volun -‘teens’ recognized at award ceremony

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Gino Mattorano 

    Evans Army Community Hospital

    Evans Army Community Hospital recognized 32 youth volunteers in an award ceremony on July 29, 2025. In just two months, youth volunteers provided more than 3,800 hours of volunteer support to 16 departments across the hospital.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 08.01.2025 17:11
    Photo ID: 9233411
    VIRIN: 250729-O-UV830-6084
    Resolution: 5184x2920
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volun -‘teens’ recognized at award ceremony, by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Volun -‘teens’ recognized at award ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    Defense Health Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download