Evans Army Community Hospital recognized 32 youth volunteers in an award ceremony on July 29, 2025. In just two months, youth volunteers provided more than 3,800 hours of volunteer support to 16 departments across the hospital.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2025 17:11
|Photo ID:
|9233411
|VIRIN:
|250729-O-UV830-6084
|Resolution:
|5184x2920
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volun -‘teens’ recognized at award ceremony, by Gino Mattorano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volun -‘teens’ recognized at award ceremony
No keywords found.