Washington Shares Intelligence (8 AUG 1775)

by Michael E. Bigelow, INSCOM Command Historian



WASHINGTON SHARES INTELLIGENCE

On Aug. 8, 1775, General George Washington, the commander of the Continental Army, wrote to the New York provincial legislature to request assistance and share intelligence. Washington had been in command for about a month and was in the midst of organizing and training his army while besieging the British forces in Boston. He asked the New York leadership for assistance in tightening the blockade; moreover, he shared the prevailing view—based on intelligence—that the British would eventually move on New York.





To the New York Provincial Congress

Camp at Cambridge, [MA] Augt 8–1775



Gentlemen



It must give great Concern to any considerate Mind that when this whole Continent, at a vast Expence of Blood & Treasure, is endeavouring to establish its Liberties on the most secure and Solid Foundations not only by a laudable Opposition to Force but denying…the usual Advantages of Trade, there are Men among us so basely sordid as to Counteract all our Exertions for the Sake of a little Gain. You cannot but have heard that the Distresses of the Ministerial [British] Troops for fresh Provisions & many other Necessaries at Boston were very great: It is a Policy justifiable by all the Laws of War to endeavour to increase them[.] Desertions, Discouragement & a Dissatisfaction with the Service, besides weakening their Strength are some of the natural Consequences of such a Situation. And if continued, might afford the fairest Hope of Success without farther Effusion of human Blood. A Vessell cleared lately out of New York for St Croix with fresh Provisions & other Articles has just gone into Boston instead of pursuing her Voyage to the West Indies. I have endeavoured to discover the Name of the Captain or Owner but as yet without Success. The Owner (it is said) went to St Croix before[;] the Vessel from which & her late Arrival I make no Doubt you will be able to discover & expose the Villain—And if you could fall upon some effectual Measures to prevent the like in future it would be doing a signal Service to our common Country.



I have been endeavouring by every Means in my Power to discover the future Intentions of our Enemy here. I find a general Idea prevailing thro. the Army & in the Town of Boston that the Troops are soon to leave the Town & go to Some other Part of the Continent. New York is the Place generally mention’d as their Destination. I should think a Rumour or Suggestion of this kind worthy of very little Notice if it was not confirmed by some corresponding Circumstances. But a four Weeks total Inactivity with all their Reinforcements arrived & recruited, the daily Diminution by Desertions, Sickness & small Skirmishes, induce an Opinion that any Effort they propose to make will be directed elsewhere. I thought it proper just to hint to you what is probably intended[;] you will then consider what Regard is to be paid to it and what Steps will be proper for you to take if any.



I am with great Respect & Regard Gentlemen. Your most Obed. & very humble Servant, Go. Washington





New issues of This Week in MI History are published each week. To report story errors, ask questions, request previous articles, or be added to our distribution list, please contact: TR-ICoE-Command-Historian@army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 15:56 Story ID: 544567 Location: US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Shares Intelligence (8 AUG 1775), by Erin Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.