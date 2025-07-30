Geoffroy takes helm of 316th OG, Continues legacy of readiness

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Geoffroy assumed command of the 316th Operations Group during a change of command ceremony, July 31, 2025.



Col. Jun S. Oh, 316th Wing and installation commander, presided over the ceremony, which honored the legacy of outgoing commander Col. Matthew Shrull while celebrating the beginning of a new chapter under Geoffroy’s leadership.



“There are no such things as days off in the 316th Operations Group,” Oh said. “They are ready for any contingency, anywhere, at any time.”



As commander, Geoffroy is charged with overseeing operations of the only flying component in the 316th Wing. The group provides rotary-wing contingency response support to the National Capital Region and global customers with critical airfield infrastructure and aviation services.



The group consists of the 1st Helicopter Squadron and the 316th Operations Support Squadron, comprising more than 300 active-duty members, civilians, and contractors.



The 1st Helicopter Squadron is the largest helicopter squadron in the U.S. Air Force. It operates the Bell UH-1N Huey, a light-lift utility helicopter capable of flying in instrument and nighttime conditions. The squadron maintains 24/7 alert status, providing continuous, immediate-response airlift capabilities. It supports executive airlift missions in the Washington, D.C. region for the executive branch, senior military leaders and high-ranking dignitaries. In addition to VIP transport, the unit is equipped for search and rescue, air-to-ground infiltration/exfiltration, hoist, sling and counter-CBRNE missions. The squadron also maintains a UH-1N simulator and a virtual reality laboratory to support aircrew training.



The 316th Operations Support Squadron delivers vital aviation-related infrastructure and services not only to the group but also to 25 other tenant flying units operating out of Andrews. The squadron provides a wide range of support services, from equipment maintenance to training and record management.



“It's an incredible honor to step into command of the 316th Operations Group at such a pivotal moment for our Air Force, for our mission and for our people,” Geoffroy said. He followed up with his three main priorities: executing the mission, taking care of people and adapting to and overcoming any future challenges.



Prior to arriving at Joint Base Andrews, Geoffroy served as joint staff division chief for the Chairman’s Exercise Program at the Pentagon.



Shrull received the Legion of Merit during the ceremony. The award recognized his meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service to the United Sates as commander of the 316th OG.



During his two-year tenure, Shrull led round-the-clock support to three national security operational plans for Joint Task Force-National Capital Region and directed multiple joint force exercises that culminated in the execution of several national special security. These efforts ensured mission continuity and excellence within the 316th OG. In his farewell remarks, he reflected on his time in command and expressed gratitude to his team.



“I’m thankful to the men and women of the operations group. You’ve made these two years successful, truly, thank you,” Shrull said. “I couldn’t be more confident in your next commander, Col. Kevin Geoffroy is the right man at the right time.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 15:28 Story ID: 544555 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Geoffroy takes helm of 316th OG, Continues legacy of readiness, by A1C Patrick Njuguna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.