PEO STRI Deactivates Product Manager Medical Simulation Office

Courtesy Photo | Karen Rosser, Product Manager for Medical Simulation (PdM MedSim) at the U.S. Army’s...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Karen Rosser, Product Manager for Medical Simulation (PdM MedSim) at the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI), delivers remarks during her retirement ceremony at PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, Florida, on July 31. Rosser became PdM MedSim in 2022 and led the program until its deactivation earlier the same day. She retires after 24 years of active-duty Army service and 13 years as an Army civilian. (U.S. Army photo by Josh Free) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) deactivated the charter for Product Manager Medical Simulation (PM MedSim) and celebrated the retirement of its leader, Karen Rosser, in a ceremony at PEO STRI headquarters in Orlando, July 31.



PM MedSim was created from an operational need statement in 2005 to deliver realistic medical training to both medical and non-medical Army, Army Reserve, and National Guard Soldiers, as well as hands-on instruction on the latest battlefield trauma and critical care techniques.



Jude Tomasello, retired Program Manager for Medical Simulation and Training for the Defense Health Agency and former Deputy Program Manager Joint Project Management Office for Medical Modeling and Simulation, spoke about the history and impact of the office.



“From its very first day, MedSim operated with a singular purpose – saving Soldiers’ lives,” said Tomasello. “The Medical Simulation Training Centers (MSTC) were created to train medics and combat lifesavers and they’ve done so with great distinction for 20 years, producing a generation of lifesavers. There are now 25 MSTCs, fulfilling the original requirement.”



PEO STRI Deputy Program Executive Officer Lee James III said the MedSim program revolutionized Army medical training and will continue to save the lives of Soldiers who come into harm’s way.



“We’ve developed all the hardware and fielded it at Army locations around the world,” said James. “It has accomplished its objectives and has transitioned to sustainment.”



Rosser took over as Product Manager for PM MedSim in 2022 and led the program to its successful completion. She retires after 24 years of active-duty Army service and 13 years as an Army civilian.



“I am so proud of my team from MedSim,” said Rosser. “We came, we conquered, and we delivered. The mission of PM MedSim has succeeded in providing the tools and infrastructure to teach our Soldiers critical medical skills. That enables them to help their fellow Soldiers as well as their families and communities. Thank you all for entrusting me with the privilege of service.”



During Medical Simulation Training Center training events, Soldiers perform tasks on training devices during high stress simulated combat environments. This requires medical scenario integration, mannequin control, audio and video surveillance and recording, and actively manipulating the scenario environments to maximize the positive impact and training experience.



The Tactical Combat Casualty Care Exportable and Severe Trauma Female Simulator Soldier Systems provide the capability to train Soldiers on medical warrior skills at the individual, leader, and collective levels. Soldier medics use these and other medical simulation systems to provide realistic, hands-on training in a “train the trainer” manner to all Soldiers at home stations, initial training centers and combat training centers.



“Karen, enjoy your well-deserved retirement; selfless Service epitomizes your entire career of 37 years. You loved serving others who serve,” said James. “You’ve seen a lot and you’ve done even more through your leadership, your charisma, and your passion that influenced countless others to follow the same path. We are so fortunate that you blessed us with your talent, creativity, and caring selfless service at PEO STRI. You carried MedSim across the finish line, laying the foundation for the next generation MedSim capability to continue serving Soldiers and saving lives.”



Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, PEO STRI is comprised of a highly skilled and diverse workforce of more than 1,100 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors, who work with Army partners to enhance operational readiness and support the Army’s modernization efforts by fielding and sustaining the next generation of multi-domain operations testing, training and information operations capabilities.