David Grant USAF Medical Center and American Red Cross Partner to Support Sensory Wellness

Photo By Roderick Tapnio | Leadership and staff from the 60th Medical Group join representatives from the American Red Cross to unveil the new Sensory Simulation Cart at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California, July 16, 2025. The cart, developed through a collaborative initiative between DGMC and the Red Cross, provides tactile and visual sensory tools to help support patients experiencing cognitive or emotional stress.

The 60th Medical Group and the American Red Cross joined forces July 16 to unveil a new sensory object cart aimed at enhancing comfort and emotional well-being for patients at David Grant USAF Medical Center.



The collaborative project, driven by Maj. Bonnie Sgroi, an adult-gerontology clinical nurse specialist with the 60th Inpatient Squadron, and Aerial Chen, Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program specialist, reflects a shared commitment to patient-centered innovation.



The cart, stocked with tactile and visual sensory items, was officially gifted during a ceremony attended by 60th Medical Group leadership, Red Cross representatives and members of the patient care team. Designed to assist patients with cognitive or sensory processing challenges, the resources promote calm and connection in clinical environments that can often feel overwhelming.



"This is a meaningful step forward in how we think about whole-person care," Maj. Sgroi said. "Having tactile and visual tools available for patients in distress allows us to support them in a way that's both compassionate and evidence-informed."



The project began as part of an evidence-based practice initiative. The American Red Cross offered to sponsor the supplies and signage needed to bring the concept to life after coordination between the organizations over several weeks.



"The American Red Cross and David Grant Medical Center have forged a strong partnership, working collaboratively to enhance patient experiences through dedicated support services and compassionate care," said Maj. Inara Xie, acting administrator, 60th Medical Group.



The cart will initially be placed on the medical-surgical floor and may rotate to other areas as needed.