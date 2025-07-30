Tulsa District inspects Sardis Dam stilling basin

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Jaemon Chambers, maintenance, Sardis Lake Project Office, U.S. Army Corps of...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Jaemon Chambers, maintenance, Sardis Lake Project Office, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District adjusts a pump to remove water from the stilling basin below Sardis Dam in Sardis, Okla., July 29, 2025. Water is pumped from the stilling basin during a dewatering below Sardis Dam in Sardis, Okla., July 29, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was performing a dewatering to inspect the stilling basin and conduit as part of the periodic dam safety schedule. After pumping water from the stilling basin district employees from the Sardis Lake Office and Tulsa District's Infrastructure Section returned fish in the pond to Sardis Lake, and conducted the inspection. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District performed a periodic inspection of Sardis Dam in Sardis, Okla., July 29, 2025-Aug. 1, 2025.



Before performing the inspections, the Sardis Lake Project Office set up a small dam downstream of the stilling basin to dewater the area for the inspection.



Dewatering allows inspectors to gain a more accurate picture of the dam and identify issues like erosion or concrete spalling.



After pumping the water from the stilling basin, the Sardis Lake Project Office and Tulsa District Infrastructure branch held a fish rodeo, removing game fish from the stilling basin and returning them to Sardis Lake.



Dewatering and inspections are periodic requirements for the Tulsa District's Dam Safety Program and ensures the structure is operating as intended.