Tulsa District inspects Sardis Dam stilling basin

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District performed a periodic inspection of Sardis Dam in Sardis, Okla., July 29, 2025-Aug. 1, 2025.
Before performing the inspections, the Sardis Lake Project Office set up a small dam downstream of the stilling basin to dewater the area for the inspection.
Dewatering allows inspectors to gain a more accurate picture of the dam and identify issues like erosion or concrete spalling.
After pumping the water from the stilling basin, the Sardis Lake Project Office and Tulsa District Infrastructure branch held a fish rodeo, removing game fish from the stilling basin and returning them to Sardis Lake.
Dewatering and inspections are periodic requirements for the Tulsa District's Dam Safety Program and ensures the structure is operating as intended.
