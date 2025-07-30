George Washington Carrier Strike Group Identifies Missing Sailor

BANDA SEA (NNS) - The USS George Washington (CVN 73) missing Sailor who was assumed overboard July 28 has been identified as Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Jose Antonio Rivera Lynch IV.



After more than 45 hours of continuous search and rescue efforts covering roughly 2,200 square miles, the U.S. Navy and Australian Defence and Australian Border Forces suspended search efforts in the Timor Sea on July 30.



“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of our shipmate, Airman Rivera Lynch,” said Capt. Tim Waits, commanding officer, USS George Washington. “I am sincerely grateful for the support and coordination from all units who assisted in the search effort, including our partners from the Australian Defence Force and Border Force.”



The search involved U.S. Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 12, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77, HSM 51, Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86), fixed wing aircraft attached to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, two P-8 Poseidon aircraft and patrol boat from the Australian Defence Force, Australian Defence Vessel (ADV) Cape Otway, and an Australian Border Force Dash-8 aircraft assisted in the search.



Rivera Lynch enlisted in the Navy in June of 2024 and reported to USS George Washington in January.



“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Airman Rivera Lynch's family, friends, and shipmates during this incredibly difficult time,” said Rear Adm. Eric Anduze, commander, Carrier Strike Group 5. “The courage and dedication shown by all personnel involved in this operation exemplifies the professionalism and commitment that defines our Navy."

