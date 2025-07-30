Coast Guard rescue swimmers respond to neighboring explosion

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Mauricio, Petty Officer 2nd Class...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Mauricio, Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lowen and Petty Officer 3rd Class Bradley Beauchamp, each an aviation survival technician at Air Station Traverse City, pose for a picture in the rescue swimmer shop at the air station in Traverse City, Michigan, July 31, 2025. Prior to the photo, the swimmers rescued a person from an explosion at an establishment nearby the air station. (Coast Guard courtesy photo by Air Station Traverse City) see less | View Image Page

July 31, 2025

Lt. j.g. Nicholas Betts

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescue swimmers responded

to a nearby shop explosion in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 31, 2025.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Mauricio, Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lowen and Petty Officer 3rd

Class Bradley Beauchamp, all rescue swimmers for the air station, felt a shockwave and heard an

audible explosion early Thursday afternoon while walking back from lunch at the air station.

Realizing the explosion likely emanated from a welding shop neighboring the air station, they

called the shop to confirm. An on-scene individual advised that Emergency Medical Services

(EMS) had been called, but they were in need of assistance.



The swimmers grabbed EMS "go bags" and took a personal vehicle to respond to the incident.

After surveying the scene, they observed an individual whose neck was being supported by a

Traverse City police officer. To prevent further injuries, they applied a cervical collar, checked

the patient’s vitals, administered supplemental oxygen, checked for secondary injuries, and

stabilized the patient until EMS arrived.



“I’m just glad we were close enough to have a short response time,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class

Nicholas Mauricio. “Part of being a Coast Guard rescue swimmer is a bias for action, being able

to respond at a moment’s notice regardless of the situation. Thanks to the immediate response of

our local EMS, we were able to stabilize the survivor and get him to a higher level of care as

quickly as possible.”



