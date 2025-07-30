Coast Guard rescue swimmers respond to neighboring explosion

TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES
Lt. j.g. Nicholas Betts
231-922-8273/nicholas.t.betts@uscg.mil
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescue swimmers responded
to a nearby shop explosion in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 31, 2025.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Mauricio, Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lowen and Petty Officer 3rd
Class Bradley Beauchamp, all rescue swimmers for the air station, felt a shockwave and heard an
audible explosion early Thursday afternoon while walking back from lunch at the air station.
Realizing the explosion likely emanated from a welding shop neighboring the air station, they
called the shop to confirm. An on-scene individual advised that Emergency Medical Services
(EMS) had been called, but they were in need of assistance.
The swimmers grabbed EMS "go bags" and took a personal vehicle to respond to the incident.
After surveying the scene, they observed an individual whose neck was being supported by a
Traverse City police officer. To prevent further injuries, they applied a cervical collar, checked
the patient’s vitals, administered supplemental oxygen, checked for secondary injuries, and
stabilized the patient until EMS arrived.
“I’m just glad we were close enough to have a short response time,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class
Nicholas Mauricio. “Part of being a Coast Guard rescue swimmer is a bias for action, being able
to respond at a moment’s notice regardless of the situation. Thanks to the immediate response of
our local EMS, we were able to stabilize the survivor and get him to a higher level of care as
quickly as possible.”
