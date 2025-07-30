Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescue swimmers respond to neighboring explosion

    Coast Guard rescue swimmers respond to neighboring explosion

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Mauricio, Petty Officer 2nd Class...... read more read more

    TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Lauofo 

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    July 31, 2025
    Lt. j.g. Nicholas Betts
    231-922-8273/nicholas.t.betts@uscg.mil

    TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City rescue swimmers responded
    to a nearby shop explosion in Traverse City, Michigan, on July 31, 2025.

    Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Mauricio, Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lowen and Petty Officer 3rd
    Class Bradley Beauchamp, all rescue swimmers for the air station, felt a shockwave and heard an
    audible explosion early Thursday afternoon while walking back from lunch at the air station.
    Realizing the explosion likely emanated from a welding shop neighboring the air station, they
    called the shop to confirm. An on-scene individual advised that Emergency Medical Services
    (EMS) had been called, but they were in need of assistance.

    The swimmers grabbed EMS "go bags" and took a personal vehicle to respond to the incident.
    After surveying the scene, they observed an individual whose neck was being supported by a
    Traverse City police officer. To prevent further injuries, they applied a cervical collar, checked
    the patient’s vitals, administered supplemental oxygen, checked for secondary injuries, and
    stabilized the patient until EMS arrived.

    “I’m just glad we were close enough to have a short response time,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class
    Nicholas Mauricio. “Part of being a Coast Guard rescue swimmer is a bias for action, being able
    to respond at a moment’s notice regardless of the situation. Thanks to the immediate response of
    our local EMS, we were able to stabilize the survivor and get him to a higher level of care as
    quickly as possible.”

    For more information, please contact Lt. j.g. Nicholas Betts, Air Station Traverse City Public
    Affairs Officer, at 231-922-8273 or via email at Nicholas.T.Betts@uscg.mil

    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 18:30
    Story ID: 544454
    Location: TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 77
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard rescue swimmers respond to neighboring explosion

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air station
    traverse city
    coast guard
    rescue
    USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download