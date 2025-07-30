Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescue swimmers respond to neighboring explosion

    TRAVERSE CITY, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes District

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Mauricio, Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lowen and Petty Officer 3rd Class Bradley Beauchamp, each an aviation survival technician at Air Station Traverse City, pose for a picture in the rescue swimmer shop at the air station in Traverse City, Michigan, July 31, 2025. Prior to the photo, the swimmers rescued a person from an explosion at an establishment nearby the air station. (Coast Guard courtesy photo by Air Station Traverse City)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 18:30
    VIRIN: 250731-G-G0109-1001
    Traverse City
    Traverse City Mich.
    Traverse City Michigan

