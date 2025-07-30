Coast Guard rescue swimmers respond to neighboring explosion

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Mauricio, Petty Officer 2nd Class James Lowen and Petty Officer 3rd Class Bradley Beauchamp, each an aviation survival technician at Air Station Traverse City, pose for a picture in the rescue swimmer shop at the air station in Traverse City, Michigan, July 31, 2025. Prior to the photo, the swimmers rescued a person from an explosion at an establishment nearby the air station. (Coast Guard courtesy photo by Air Station Traverse City)