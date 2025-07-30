NAVELSG Introduces Crane Simulator to Advance Cargo Handling Readiness

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (July 30, 2025) – Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group (NAVELSG) is enhancing its expeditionary capabilities with the addition of a state-of-the-art crane simulator, a critical tool designed to elevate crane operator training and mission readiness for cargo handlers across the force.



The crane simulator provides a realistic, immersive environment where Sailors can develop and refine crane operations skills in a safe, controlled setting before executing live crane movements in the field or afloat.



Rear Adm. Charles Kirol, Commander, Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group, emphasized the strategic value of the new system.



"The addition of GlobalSIM's Full Mission Training System (FMTS) and classroom-based Desktop Training Systems (DTS) to NAVELG's training portfolio is a gamechanger.” Said Kirol “ Not only can we add capacity to NAVELSG's Surface Cargo Handling (SCH) course for familiarization and fundamental building blocks of safe crane operations, but this platform allows both the novice and expert crane operator to get additional 'reps and sets' for proficiency and confidence in a safe and controlled environment using all the different crane configurations that a NAVELSG Crane Operator will

encounter during their tour."



The simulator replicates a range of operational scenarios, including shipboard, shore-based, and degraded visibility conditions, ensuring cargo handlers are prepared to operate under any environment.



Command Master Chief Chad Elliot highlighted the simulator’s value to NAVELSG’s expeditionary mission.



“This tool puts realism into repetition,” said Elliot. “We can now provide our Sailors with the reps they need to develop muscle memory and decision-making under pressure—two elements that are critical to crane safety and mission success.”



Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kelly Corcoran, a subject matter expert and instructor with Surface Cargo, will oversee implementation and curriculum development.



“We’re not just pushing buttons here—we’re building warfighters,” said Corcoran. “This simulator lets us train on day one, make mistakes in a safe environment, and walk away sharper, safer, and mission-ready.”



The integration of the crane simulator aligns with NAVELSG’s broader commitment to modernizing training, improving operational safety, and increasing the agility of its cargo handling battalions.

