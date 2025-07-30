Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250730-N--KD696-1001

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    250730-N--KD696-1001

    WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Jose Hernandez 

    Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group

    WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (July 30, 2025) Rear Adm. Charles Kirol, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, observes a demonstration of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group's new crane simulator at Chetam Annex. The simulator enhances cargo handling training by providing realistic, scenario-based instruction in a controlled environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose L. Hernandez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 16:02
    Photo ID: 9230644
    VIRIN: 250730-N-KD696-3669
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.23 MB
    Location: WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250730-N--KD696-1001, by CPO Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAVELSG Introduces Crane Simulator to Advance Cargo Handling Readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVELSG
    VLS
    Cargo
    Expeditionary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download