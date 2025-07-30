250730-N--KD696-1001

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (July 30, 2025) Rear Adm. Charles Kirol, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command, observes a demonstration of the Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group's new crane simulator at Chetam Annex. The simulator enhances cargo handling training by providing realistic, scenario-based instruction in a controlled environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Jose L. Hernandez)
NAVELSG Introduces Crane Simulator to Advance Cargo Handling Readiness
