USACE Southwestern Division to assume mission from Transatlantic Division in historic Transfer of Authority

Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division challenge coin design representing...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division challenge coin design representing the mission to provide vital public engineering services and stewardship of water resource infrastructure, in peace and war, to strengthen our nation’s security, energize the economy, and reduce risks from disasters. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS, Texas – On August 5, 2025, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct a historic Transfer of Authority ceremony in Winchester, Virginia, marking the official transition of mission oversight of USACE operations in support of U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command from the Transatlantic Division, which has led this effort for more than 15 years, to the Southwestern Division.



Following the transition, the Middle East District and the Transatlantic Expeditionary District will seamlessly continue operations under the leadership of the Southwestern Division. This realignment strengthens enterprise-wide efficiency and ensures enduring, focused support to U.S. forces and mission partners across more than 21 countries in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and the Levant.



“This is a significant moment in USACE history, and for the Southwestern Division, it is a tremendous honor to carry forward this vital mission,” said Brig. Gen. George H. Walter, Southwestern Division commanding general. “The Transatlantic Division has built a remarkable legacy. We are proud to continue that legacy by supporting the ongoing work of these two critical districts and the warfighters and partners they serve.”



The Middle East District executes large-scale military construction, foreign military sales programs, and infrastructure projects that enhance regional security and defense cooperation. The Transatlantic Expeditionary District operates forward in contingency environments, delivering rapid-response facilities and life support infrastructure that directly enable operational readiness.



The Southwestern Division, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and established in 1937, oversees a $4+ billion annual program through four districts located in Little Rock (Ark.), Tulsa (Okla.), Fort Worth (Texas), and Galveston (Texas). Its mission spans civil works, military construction, interagency support, and emergency response. With the addition of two CENTCOM-focused districts, the division now integrates both the stateside mission, which remains unchanged, and the overseas responsibilities into a unified mission command structure.



“This transition reinforces the strength of the USACE enterprise and our ability to adapt to meet the Nation’s needs wherever they arise,” Walter said. “The Pacesetters are ready to support this mission with focus, experience, and excellence.”