Cyber officers join OKNG through direct commissioning program

(left to right) Capt. George Bouziden and Capt. Derek Teague take the Oath of Commissioned Officers during their direct commissioning ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, July 30, 2025. The two officers received their commission through a U.S. Army Talent Innovation Division program designed to identify and bring in highly skilled civilian information technology professionals to strengthen the Army's cyber capabilities. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Anthony Jones)

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma National Guard welcomed two new officers into its ranks on Wednesday during a direct commissioning ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma.



Capt. Derek Teague and Capt. George Bouziden earned their commissions as Cyber Corps officers through a U.S. Army Talent Innovation Division program designed to identify and bring in highly skilled civilian information technology professionals to strengthen the Army’s cyber capabilities.



“I’m looking forward to serving my community, the state of Oklahoma, and our nation,” Bouziden said. “That’s been something I’ve always wanted to do, and I’m excited to meet everyone, learn all I can, and dive deep into this mission — it’s what I like to do.”



Both officers applied through the Army Talent Portal, where their civilian education and professional experience were reviewed by the National Guard Bureau, which determined their entry grade.



Teague, a Middle Tennessee State University graduate, has more than 15 years of experience in IT-related fields. Bouziden holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and brings more than 12 years of IT experience.



Teague said joining the military has been a long-standing goal.



“Now, coming in later as a direct commission officer, it’s allowed me to develop myself and my career into a position where I have something meaningful to offer the Oklahoma National Guard and our nation,” he said.



Bouziden had initially planned to enlist but changed course after learning about the direct commissioning opportunity — in part, thanks to a chance meeting with Teague.



“I don’t know if Derek remembers,” Bouziden said, “but I was at [Military Entrance Processing Station] getting all the physical stuff done to join, and we were the first two there. I started talking to him, and he mentioned this program. I thought, ‘Wow, that really fits my skill set better.’ When I got home, I started the application process.”



Following their commissioning, both officers will be assigned to the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, where they will support cyber operations, defend key systems, and contribute to the Guard’s mission in the information environment.



To qualify for a direct commission in the Cyber Corps, candidates must demonstrate proven leadership in tactical or technical environments, possess strong communication skills, and have at least eight years of cyber-related experience. A bachelor’s degree is required, with advanced degrees in cybersecurity or other STEM disciplines strongly preferred.



For more information on direct commissioning as a Cyber Corps officer, visit: https://talent.army.mil/job/cyberng.