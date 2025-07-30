Cyber officers join OKNG through direct commissioning program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(left to right) Capt. George Bouziden and Capt. Derek Teague take the Oath of Commissioned Officers during their direct commissioning ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, July 30, 2025. The two officers received their commission through a U.S. Army Talent Innovation Division program designed to identify and bring in highly skilled civilian information technology professionals to strengthen the Army’s cyber capabilities. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Anthony Jones)