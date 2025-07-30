(left to right) Capt. George Bouziden and Capt. Derek Teague take the Oath of Commissioned Officers during their direct commissioning ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, July 30, 2025. The two officers received their commission through a U.S. Army Talent Innovation Division program designed to identify and bring in highly skilled civilian information technology professionals to strengthen the Army’s cyber capabilities. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Anthony Jones)
|07.30.2025
|07.31.2025 15:05
|9230465
|250730-A-RH707-2337
|5568x3712
|11.67 MB
|NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, US
|2
|1
This work, Cyber officers join OKNG through direct commissioning program, by SSG Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cyber officers join OKNG through direct commissioning program
