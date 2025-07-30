Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber officers join OKNG through direct commissioning program

    NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Anthony Jones 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    (left to right) Capt. George Bouziden and Capt. Derek Teague take the Oath of Commissioned Officers during their direct commissioning ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Oklahoma, July 30, 2025. The two officers received their commission through a U.S. Army Talent Innovation Division program designed to identify and bring in highly skilled civilian information technology professionals to strengthen the Army’s cyber capabilities. (Oklahoma National Guard photo by Anthony Jones)

    This work, Cyber officers join OKNG through direct commissioning program, by SSG Anthony Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cyber
    Direct Commission
    Oklahoma National Guard
    National Guard

