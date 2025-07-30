Cardmembers Save 10% on Food Purchases with MILITARY STAR

Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR® cardmembers enjoy an everyday 10% discount on food and dining...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MILITARY STAR® cardmembers enjoy an everyday 10% discount on food and dining purchases made with their card at participating Exchange restaurants, a perk that saved shoppers $4 million in 2024. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Service members and their families can save every time they dine out with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service by using their MILITARY STAR® card.



Cardmembers receive a 10% discount on food purchases from participating Exchange restaurants, an everyday discount that saved shoppers $4 million in 2024. The discount can also be applied to catering orders.



“The MILITARY STAR card makes it possible to build credit safely while still enjoying everyday rewards,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The 10% discount is just one way cardmembers can treat themselves or their families while staying on a smart financial path.”



In addition to the 10% discount, cardmembers also earn 2% unlimited rewards on their purchases and receive a $20 digital rewards card for every 2,000 points.



For more information on all of MILITARY STAR’s discounts and perks—including 10% savings for new cardmembers—see an Exchange associate or visit https://aafes.media/militarystar25. Rewards exclude the Military Clothing plan.



