Walter Reed Army Chaplains Celebrate Corps' 250th anniversary

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications



Army chaplains have served alongside Soldiers for as long as Americans have been fighting wars. On July 29, 1775, the Continental Congress authorized one chaplain for each regiment of the Army, marking the beginning of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. The chaplains who earned pay equal to that of a captain, provided for the spiritual, religious and emotional needs of Soldiers, which continues to this day.



This year marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps, which members have served as pillars of strength and rocks of faith and resilience in providing the spiritual care for service members, their families and others since the corps was established.



“I find interacting with people on all levels -- military, civilians and now patients -- rewarding because as a chaplain, I am blessed to be a beacon of light to those I encounter daily,” said, Capt. Russell Layne, an Army chaplain assigned to Walter Reed.



In addition to his daily encounters with patients and other Walter Reed team members, Layne also advises leadership on ethics, morale and religious accommodations for those at the medical center.



“My biggest point of pride in being a staff chaplain in Walter Reed’s Department of Pastoral Care is being the chapel coordinator for the Protestant Service, whereby I can guide its flow,” he added.



Army chaplains, along with other service chaplains and religious leaders at Walter Reed, offer confidential spiritual care, consultation and education to patients, staff, families and others, promoting dignity and enhancing resilience and mission readiness, according to Layne.



“I think military chaplains are different from civilian chaplains in that while we are both pluralistic, respecting all religions, the military is much more of a melting pot and microcosm of society than on the civilian side,” he added.



Since the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps was established, its members have not only served in hospitals such as Walter Reed, but also on the front lines to offer spiritual sustenance, moral guidance and pastoral care.



At Walter Reed, Layne and other chaplains from across military branches, make daily visits to all inpatient units, and they are available for spiritual care, pastoral counseling, prayer, sacraments and other rites.



Patients and their family members can request a chaplain visit anytime during their stay at Walter Reed. To request a visit by a chaplain or for more information concerning Pastoral Care services at Walter Reed, call 301-295-1510.