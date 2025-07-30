Capt. Russell Layne, an Army chaplain assigned to Walter Reed, said one of the things he finds rewarding in what he does is “interacting with people on all levels - military, civilians and now patients. I am blessed to be a beacon of light to those I encounter daily.”
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 13:22
|Photo ID:
|9230165
|VIRIN:
|250731-D-AB123-1000
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|732.12 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Walter Reed Army Chaplains Celebrate Corps' 250th anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Walter Reed Army Chaplains Celebrate Corps' 250th anniversary
No keywords found.