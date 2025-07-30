Sisisky gate to close for security upgrades

Photo By Chad Menegay | The installation’s main gate and immediately-connected portions of Sisisky Boulevard...... read more read more Photo By Chad Menegay | The installation’s main gate and immediately-connected portions of Sisisky Boulevard will be temporarily closed starting Aug. 11 for required security upgrades. The construction will take approximately three months with Sisisky Gate slated to reopen Oct. 31, according to the current construction schedule from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. — The installation’s main gate and immediately-connected portions of Sisisky Boulevard will be temporarily closed starting Aug. 11 for required security upgrades.



The construction will take approximately three months with Sisisky Gate slated to reopen Oct. 31, according to the current construction schedule from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Adams Gate will simultaneously reopen starting Aug. 11 in conjunction with the new academic year and operate Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Adams gate will be closed on weekends and federal holidays.



“This recent Sisisky access control point (ACP) closure allows for critical security upgrades designed to enhance installation safety and force protection,” said Lt. Col. Ronald Holman, director of Fort Lee DES.



The project includes widening the inbound lanes with new curbing under the canopy, complete demolition and replacement of the gate house, installation of ballistic-rated guard booths and the addition of an active vehicle barrier (AVB) system.



“These improvements will significantly strengthen the gate’s ability to deter and defend against potential threats,” Holman said.



In Fiscal Year 2024, DES temporarily closed the Sisisky ACP to install passive vehicle barriers, preparing the gate for future active vehicle barrier upgrades, Holman said.



“New AVBs will quickly deter unauthorized vehicles, providing security personnel valuable time to respond to potential threats and creating a safer environment for everyone,” Holman said. “Ballistic booths offer climate-controlled workspaces, while a new gate house provides dedicated break areas and improved facilities for our security guards.”



Access to Shop Road near Sisisky Boulevard will be altered upon project completion.



“To enhance security, the installation of an active vehicle barrier system will necessitate the closure of the outbound Shop Road exit near the Aerial Delivery and Field Services Department,” Holman said.



Additionally, vehicles entering the installation through the ACP will no longer be permitted to turn right onto Shop Road. Neither will vehicles exiting near the base commissary parking lot be permitted to turn right onto Sisisky Boulevard from Shop Road.



Gregg Gate will serve as the installation’s 24/7 ACP until Sisisky Gate is fully operational once again.



Drivers can download maps reflecting gate hours and street closures from the garrison website. Traffic signs will be placed at key locations to help drivers navigate around different construction zones.



For more information about accessing the installation, please see: https://home.army.mil/lee/access