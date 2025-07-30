Sisisky gate to close for security upgrades

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The installation’s main gate and immediately-connected portions of Sisisky Boulevard will be temporarily closed starting Aug. 11 for required security upgrades. The construction will take approximately three months with Sisisky Gate slated to reopen Oct. 31, according to the current construction schedule from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)