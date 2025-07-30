Sisisky gate to close for security upgrades

The installation’s main gate and immediately-connected portions of Sisisky Boulevard will be temporarily closed starting Aug. 11 for required security upgrades. The construction will take approximately three months with Sisisky Gate slated to reopen Oct. 31, according to the current construction schedule from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2025 11:14
|Photo ID:
|9229912
|VIRIN:
|250731-A-WA652-1957
|Resolution:
|5730x3820
|Size:
|10.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
