Sisisky gate to close for security upgrades

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    The installation’s main gate and immediately-connected portions of Sisisky Boulevard will be temporarily closed starting Aug. 11 for required security upgrades. The construction will take approximately three months with Sisisky Gate slated to reopen Oct. 31, according to the current construction schedule from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    Date Taken: 07.30.2025
    Date Posted: 07.31.2025 11:14
    VIRIN: 250731-A-WA652-1957
    force protection
    access control point
    installation access
    installation security
    Fort-Gregg-Adams-News-2025
    security upgrades

