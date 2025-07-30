MCAAP wraps up 2025 Operation Patriot Press mission

Photo By Julia Hawkins | Soldiers from the 1245th Transportation Company ensure that critical munitions are...... read more read more Photo By Julia Hawkins | Soldiers from the 1245th Transportation Company ensure that critical munitions are securely strapped and ready for transport. This task is part of the Operation Patriot Press mission, which provides soldiers with hands-on logistical training for rapid deployment scenarios. see less | View Image Page

MCALESTER, Okla. — The McAlester Army Ammunition Plant, located in Oklahoma, is a subordinate installation under the Joint Munitions Command. MCAAP provides centralized ammunition management for training and contingency stocks to Army units across the southwestern United States.



Beginning in May, Soldiers from across the United States reported to MCAAP to participate in Operation Patriot Press 2025.



OPP is a vital logistics mission designed to enhance military readiness across the globe. Conducted annually, the operation synchronizes the movement, maintenance, and modernization of military equipment in peacetime — ensuring units are fully equipped and combat-ready when called upon.



OPP integrates various military, civilian, and industry partners to execute logistical actions such as transportation coordination, prepositions stock management, maintenance and readiness inspections, as well as industrial base integration.



MCAAP was a key contributor to OPP by hosting more than five transportation companies during the 2025 mission.



“During our annual training, we conducted a complex operation that brought our team together in a powerful way,” said Staff Sgt. Virgil Hope, a member of the 1245th Transportation Company, based in Ohio. “We’ve participated in similar operations over the past few years, but this one highlighted how far we have come.



“Everyone had a role, and every Soldier’s contribution mattered,” Hope added. “The experience helped build trust, improve efficiency, and strengthen the cohesion within our unit.”



MCAAP’s extensive munitions handling expertise make it an ideal logistical hub for both training and real-world operations. The installation’s ability to provide real-time support to transportation units ensures OPP timelines and readiness objectives are met with precision.



As a key component of military readiness, OPP plays an essential role in upholding the high standards necessary to ensure national security. This hands-on training provides units with the opportunity to refine their logistical operations, improve adaptability in dynamic environments, and reinforce mission-focused readiness.



“Operation Patriot Press is a vital initiative that directly supports our nation’s readiness and defense posture,” said Col. Curtis Perkins, MCAAP’s commander. “It allows us to exercise and refine the critical logistics processes that ensure our Armed Forces receive the munitions and supplies they need on time and where they’re needed most.”



In addition to enhancing technical capabilities, OPP also strengthens collaboration and coordination between units, fostering the kind of teamwork that is critical to success in real-world operations.



“MCAAP’s ability to plan, coordinate, and execute complex transportation and munitions movements is a testament to professionalism and dedication,” Perkins said. “That expertise is what make operations like Operation Patriot Press successful, and is what keeps our armed forces ready, reliable, and lethal.”