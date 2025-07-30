Soldiers from the 1245th Transportation Company ensure that critical munitions are securely strapped and ready for transport. This task is part of the Operation Patriot Press mission, which provides soldiers with hands-on logistical training for rapid deployment scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 15:39
|Photo ID:
|9228193
|VIRIN:
|250730-O-AO812-5123
|Resolution:
|2442x2431
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAAP wraps up 2025 Operation Patriot Press mission, by Julia Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MCAAP wraps up 2025 Operation Patriot Press mission
No keywords found.