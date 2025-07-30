Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAAP wraps up 2025 Operation Patriot Press mission

    MCAAP wraps up 2025 Operation Patriot Press mission

    MCALESTER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Julia Hawkins 

    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

    Soldiers from the 1245th Transportation Company ensure that critical munitions are securely strapped and ready for transport. This task is part of the Operation Patriot Press mission, which provides soldiers with hands-on logistical training for rapid deployment scenarios.

    MCAAP wraps up 2025 Operation Patriot Press mission

    Joint Munitions Command
    McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

