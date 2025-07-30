Honoring James Bonner’s Six Decades of Service to the State of Maryland

BALTIMORE—James Bonner’s journey through six decades of commitment to the Maryland Army National Guard as a light wheeled vehicle mechanic and the Maryland Military Department as an enclave manager stands as a testament to the spirit of service and camaraderie that define our nation’s armed forces. Reflecting on the motivations that propelled him to enlist in 1962, Bonner shares the pivotal moment that connected his path to a legacy of military service, inspired by the valor of those who came before him.



“I was dating a girl whose dad served in World War II,” said Bonner. “He said he was in the Guard full-time and I thought that was interesting.”



Bonner’s interest was also mixed with surprise, having previously believed that all Guard personnel served one weekend a month and two weeks a year for annual training, a stark contrast to when he started out. Bonner said his training days (drill) typically took place on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.



“We didn’t start doing drill weekends until ‘65,” said Bonner. “The weekends turned out to be better because it paid more and most people didn’t have to get up and go to work the next day.”



Bonner’s life as a traditional Guardsman lasted for three years before making the transition to becoming a full-time mechanic technician with the organization. Before being formally trained, he received a lot of hands-on experience at a young age.



“My dad was a truck driver,” said Bonner. “At six or seven years old, we would work on his truck all the time.”



Not to limit himself, Bonner acquired a secondary military occupational specialty as a supply specialist.



“Soldiers always had to show they were trying to advance in their careers and if you did something different that is related to your current occupation, it meant you had initiative, ambition, and that you’re willing to learn to be a part of the bigger picture,” said Bonner.



Demonstrating career growth was essential to promotion during Bonner’s time in the MDNG. His willingness to learn and always strive for more eventually led to his becoming a warrant officer and the third service member to make the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 in the MDARNG’s history in 1997.



“The ultimate goal was to make CW4,” said Bonner. “And then to get CW5, it was like adding sprinkles on top of the cake.”



At the time of Bonner’s promotion, the CW5 rank was relatively new to the Army. The idea for the CW5 grade was first proposed in 1966. It was one of a series of recommendations from a Department of the Army study group that was chartered to develop a formal Warrant Officer Career Development Program. The study group recommended not only a CW5 grade, but also a CW6 grade. Ultimately, the 1966 proposal failed to win approval; nonetheless, the army didn’t give up on the idea and over the next 25 years, at least 13 different studies and surveys addressed the senior warrant officer grades in one form or another. Eventually, U.S. Congress finally approved the CW5 authorization on December 5, 1991.



“CW5 is a unique rank,” said Bonner. “The warrant officer corps itself is unique. You can become very proficient at your job and be a master at your craft.”



Bonner continued to master his craft as CW5 for three years before retiring after 25 years and joining the Maryland Military Department 30 days later as an enclave manager. In his 38-year role, Bonner is responsible for maintaining MDNG facilities and their grounds for the service members and civilians who use them on a daily basis. Still, much like his military career, retirement in his civilian life inches closer each day.



“I am 82 and my goal is to at least get through this year,” said Bonner.



Bonner has lived in Maryland his entire life and currently resides in the childhood home where he grew up. When retirement happens, Bonner said he will spend more of his free time on house and car projects, and helping out around his next-door neighbor’s home, who just so happens to be his daughter.

