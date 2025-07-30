Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Photo by Ensign Chazz Kibler 

    Maryland National Guard Public Affairs Office

    James Bonner, enclave manager with the Maryland Military Department, poses for a photo in front of the Montrose Mansion located at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on June 6, 2025. Bonner has six decades of service with the state of Maryland. (Photo by Chazz Kibler)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 15:44
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: RANDALLSTOWN, MARYLAND, US
    Pvt. James Bonner, 1962
    Chief Warrant Officer 5 James Bonner, 2003
    Subject Matter Expert
    Enclave Manager at Work

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring James Bonner’s Six Decades of Service to the State of Maryland

    Military Service
    Veterans Stories

