James Bonner, enclave manager with the Maryland Military Department, poses for a photo in front of the Montrose Mansion located at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on June 6, 2025. Bonner has six decades of service with the state of Maryland. (Photo by Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9228200
|VIRIN:
|250606-O-OV020-2001
|Resolution:
|4464x2976
|Size:
|4.7 MB
|Location:
|REISTERSTOWN, MARYLAND, US
|Hometown:
|RANDALLSTOWN, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Enclave Manager at Work [Image 4 of 4], by ENS Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Honoring James Bonner’s Six Decades of Service to the State of Maryland
No keywords found.