Enclave Manager at Work

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

James Bonner, enclave manager with the Maryland Military Department, poses for a photo in front of the Montrose Mansion located at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, Maryland, on June 6, 2025. Bonner has six decades of service with the state of Maryland. (Photo by Chazz Kibler)