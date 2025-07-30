643rd Regional Support Group supports post-mobilization activities at MOBEX LIII

Imagine an infantry brigade combat team (IBCT) completing a grueling rotation at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Polk prior to deploying. Most Soldiers might think the unit’s training is done and its next step is to simply turn in equipment and deploy overseas. In reality, the IBCT Soldiers have over 3 weeks of post mobilization training and tasks to complete prior to being validated as a unit and deployed.



From June 15 to July 29 2025, Soldiers from Higher Headquarters Detachment (HHD), 643rd Regional Support Group (RSG), 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), provided command and control (C2) of the Mobilization Support Force (MSF) during Mobilization Exercise Level Three (MOBEX LIII) at Fort Polk, LA. The MSF supported post-mobilization activities for the deploying 2/34 IBCT, Iowa Army National Guard and included 300 Army Reserve Soldiers from 15 units, representing 12 different states. MSF Soldiers were responsible for providing Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP), reception, staging, onward movement and integration (RSOI), laundry, food service, fuel, ammunition, maintenance and transportation support.



“Our role was to support the 2/34 IBCT’s leaders as they guided their Soldiers through the process—which ensured every Soldier was medically screened, administratively prepared, and properly equipped to accomplish the mission,” said Col. David Haynes, Brigade Commander of the 643rd RSG.



HHD, 643rd RSG staff started planning MSF operations for MOBEX LIII in 2024. Establishing effective working relationships and synchronizing efforts between several organizations including U.S. Army Forces Command, 157th Infantry Brigade (Combined Arms Training Brigade), First Army Division East, 15 MSF units, Fort Polk JRTC, and the Fort Polk Installation Management Office was key to the staff’s success.



“It was very rewarding to find common sense solutions working and coordinating with several different units to accomplish the mission during the planning phase,” said Capt. Joshua Daniels, Lead Planner for HHD, 643rd RSG. “It was fun to execute the mission and make it a reality with the key stakeholders from adjacent units.”



1st Lt. Alicia Libertino, Assistant Plans Officer for HHD, 643rd RSG, played a key role in synchronizing efforts between HHC, 310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary), MSF units and Fort Polk installation personnel during the planning phase.



“I gained a deeper understanding of operational planning, and the critical role coordination plays in mission success,” Libertino said. “Most importantly, this role strengthened my leadership confidence and my ability to adapt quickly in a dynamic environment.”



While each MSF unit provided superior post-mobilization support and services to the 2/34 IBCT, one unit particularly stood out for performance excellence. Soldiers of the 422nd Quartermaster (QM) Company, 389th Combat Service Support Battalion processed over 6,000 bundles of laundry and achieved an impressive 24-48 hour turnaround time by efficiently operating three Laundry Advanced Systems (LADS). During the MOBEX LIII planning conference, several planners doubted the LADS would run efficiently and provide the 2/34 IBCT Soldiers with the clean clothes they would desperately need when returning from the field. The 422nd QM Company Soldiers put all doubts to rest by working 24/7 operations and keeping the three LADS operating as efficiently as possible and providing the 2/34 IBCT Soldiers with clean clothes in a timely manner.



“The LADS is an impressive system that requires a high level of discipline and attention-to-detail to effectively operate,” said Pfc. Mitchell Talada, a 92S, Shower and Laundry Specialist with the 422nd QM Company. “The LADS is a very sensitive system. I have to follow the technical manual instructions precisely and stay focused when operating the LADS. There is little room for error.”



In addition to MOBEX LIII providing MSF Soldiers extensive opportunities to perform their jobs in a challenging environment, it also provided HHD, 643rd RSG and MSF leaders many opportunities to grow through adversity.



“One of the constant challenges we face as leaders is that there's never enough time or personnel, that’s why I place a strong emphasis on empowering my senior leaders to take ownership, find solutions and figure it out. When working under tight timelines, there’s simply no room for excuses, these Soldiers must be medically and administratively ready for deployment. The most rewarding part was watching those empowered leaders rise to the occasion, solve problems, and get the mission done,” stated Haynes.



Learn more about the 643rd RSG and the outstanding accomplishments of its Soldiers on Facebook and Instagram by searching “643rd RSG.”

