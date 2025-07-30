276th Support Maintenance Company Soldier performs preventative maintenance checks and services on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon System (CROWS) during MOBEX LIII, Fort Polk, LA.
|06.25.2025
|07.30.2025 15:57
|9228294
|250625-A-NA535-5903
|2913x2898
|1.53 MB
|US
|0
|0
