    276th Support Maintenance Company

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Photo by Maj. Gregory Boyes 

    643rd Regional Support Group

    276th Support Maintenance Company Soldier performs preventative maintenance checks and services on a Common Remotely Operated Weapon System (CROWS) during MOBEX LIII, Fort Polk, LA.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 15:57
    Photo ID: 9228294
    VIRIN: 250625-A-NA535-5903
    Resolution: 2913x2898
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

