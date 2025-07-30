Naval Special Warfare Group 11 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Christopher E. Wear, left, salutes Capt. Stephen M. Healey, right, as Healey...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Christopher E. Wear, left, salutes Capt. Stephen M. Healey, right, as Healey assumes command of Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 11, while Rear Adm. Milton J. Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command presides over their change of command ceremony. NSWG-11 is a component of U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command and is primarily composed of SEAL and Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (SWCC) units from the Navy Reserve. The command plays a critical role in augmenting active-duty forces and expanding the Navy's global special operations capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jason Isaacs) see less | View Image Page

CORONADO, Calif. — In a time-honored naval tradition, Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 11 held a change of command ceremony at Naval Base Coronado’s Silver Strand Training Complex on July 25, marking the transition of leadership from Capt. Christopher Wear to Capt. Stephen M. Healey.



The ceremony was attended by family members, fellow service members, and senior Navy leaders. The guest speaker was Rear Adm. Milton “Jamie” Sands III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command and the event recognized the distinguished service of Wear while welcoming Healey to the helm of one of the Navy’s key special operations commands.



“Today, we will stand as witnesses to one of the most important and significant traditions of our Naval heritage, the seamless transfer in the authority and accountability of command from one naval officer to another,” said Sands. “Commanding officers are charged with the welfare and morale of their people. They are expected to lead their teams through peace and war. This culture of command has been the foundation of our Navy’s success for 250 years.”



Wear, a seasoned leader with over three decades of service, assumed command of NSWG 11 in 2023. Under his leadership, Group 11 maintained operational readiness and strengthened integration between active and reserve components across the naval special warfare enterprise. During his remarks, Wear expressed his deep appreciation for the Sailors and support staff who carried out the mission with dedication and professionalism.



“The strategic impact of our work, your work, cannot be overstated,” said Wear. “Together we’ve strengthened our readiness, honed our capabilities and set a standard of excellence that will endure long into the future and I’m immensely proud of what you’ve accomplished. As I prepare to hand over command, I carry with me compelling gratitude and pride in your body of work. Steve, you inherit a team who is second to none and I have no doubt that you will lead them with the same dedication and vision that defined your career. I know that under your leadership, they will continue to answer our nation’s call with unmatched skill and determination.”



Healey, who most recently served in a senior role within Naval Special Warfare Detachment Washington D.C., brings a wealth of experience in both joint and naval special warfare operations. In his first address as commanding officer, Healey thanked his predecessor and affirmed his commitment to continuing the group’s legacy of operational excellence.



“I am truly honored to take command of Group 11, an organization that exemplifies unwavering dedication and exceptional professionalism," said Healey. "It is a privilege to lead this team as we uphold the core values and mission that distinguishes Naval Special Warfare, while continuing to set the benchmark for how Navy Reserves support and strengthen our nation’s defense.



NSWG 11 is a component of U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command and is primarily composed of Navy SEAL and special warfare combatant-craft crewmen (SWCC) units from the Navy Reserve. The command plays a critical role in augmenting active-duty forces and expanding the Navy's global special operations capabilities.



“We applaud Chris for his outstanding leadership as commodore of Group 11 and we look forward with confidence to the future, as Capt. Steve Healey prepares to take the helm,” said Sands. “Steve, congratulations on command and welcome to team NSW. Today the mantle of responsibility for Group 11 will be under your charge. My expectations for you as a commanding officer are a few words Adm. “Bull” Halsey said to then Rear Adm. Spruance during WW2: “When in Command, command!”



The ceremony concluded with the reading of orders, the traditional passing of the command, and the Navy hymn played by the ceremonial band.



As the command moves forward under new leadership, NSWG-11 remains committed to preparing and deploying ready forces in support of the nation's most demanding missions.