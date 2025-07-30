ATAMMC Bridges the Gap with Mental Health Support for Military Youth

Photo By Reese Brown | FORT BELVOIR, Va. (July 30, 2025) – This graphic illustration depicts the Alexander...... read more read more Photo By Reese Brown | FORT BELVOIR, Va. (July 30, 2025) – This graphic illustration depicts the Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) as it proudly announces the continued success of its Child and Adolescent Partial Hospitalization (CAPH) Program, which offers vital mental health services for TRICARE-eligible youth aged 12 to 18. The CAPH Program is dedicated to supporting military families by providing a structured day treatment option, ensuring that adolescents struggling with various mental health challenges receive the care they need while remaining connected to their families and communities. (Graphic Illustration by Reese Brown) see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (July 30, 2025)– Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) continues to demonstrate its unwavering commitment to military families through its Child and Adolescent Partial Hospitalization (CAPH) Program, a vital initiative that provides comprehensive mental health care for TRICARE-eligible adolescents between the ages of 12 and 18.



For nearly 30 years, CAPH has delivered evidence-based, day-treatment mental health services in a structured, therapeutic setting, serving as a lifeline for military-connected youth facing depression, anxiety, ADHD, Autism Level I, and parent-child relational issues. By combining medical excellence with compassion and community integration, the program helps young patients stabilize and thrive without the disruption of inpatient hospitalization.



“Military families live with resilience, adaptability, and service at their core. However, the demands of military life, including frequent relocations, deployments, and reintegration stress, can significantly impact adolescent mental health,” said Dr. Kasi Patterson, Service Chief of the CAPH and Child & Adolescent Embedded Behavioral Health Program. “Traditional outpatient care may not provide the intensity or consistency needed to support these youth, while inpatient hospitalization may be too disruptive. The CAPH bridges the gap in care by offering a high-intensity, family-centered alternative.”





Purpose-Driven and Accessible



Operating Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (with early dismissal at noon on Thursdays), the CAPH offers a full day of structured programming, combining individual, group, and family therapy with therapeutic community activities tailored to meet the unique needs of each participant. Patients return home each evening, preserving essential family and school connections.

Located on the 1st floor (Sunrise Entrance) of ATAMMC, the program is open to families enrolled in both TRICARE Prime and TRICARE Standard, and there are no co-pays for military beneficiaries, including those of retired service members. For families traveling from out-of-state or overseas, the Fisher House offers free lodging, ensuring accessibility to care without added logistical or financial burden.





A Holistic, Therapeutic Environment



The CAPH program is based on the principles of therapeutic community and social systems theory, empowering patients to take responsibility in a supportive environment that encourages emotional growth, resilience, and reintegration. An interdisciplinary care team, including psychiatrists, psychologists, nurses, social workers, and behavioral health technicians, collaboratively supports each patient’s recovery journey.

Beyond clinical care, CAPH also plays a vital role in training the next generation of military behavioral health professionals, serving as a teaching site for psychiatry residents and fellows.





World-Class Care for a Deserving Population



As one of the few programs of its kind within the Military Health System, ATAMMC’s CAPH continues to set the standard for adolescent mental health care across the Department of Defense.

“The program’s design allows youth to receive intensive, individualized treatment while staying connected to their family, school, and military community,” added Dr. Patterson. “It’s not just about healing, it’s about restoring confidence, relationships, and readiness at every level.”

To learn more about the Child and Adolescent Partial Hospitalization Program, contact the CAPH office directly at (571) 231-1171.