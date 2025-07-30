ATAMMC Bridges the Gap with Mental Health Support of Military Youth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (July 30, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly announces the continued success of its Child and Adolescent Partial Hospitalization (CAPH) Program, which offers vital mental health services for TRICARE-eligible youth aged 12 to 18. The CAPH Program is dedicated to supporting military families by providing a structured day treatment option, ensuring that adolescents struggling with various mental health challenges receive the care they need while remaining connected to their families and communities.