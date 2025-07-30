Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATAMMC Bridges the Gap with Mental Health Support of Military Youth

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2025

    Photo by Reese Brown  

    Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center

    FORT BELVOIR, Va. (July 30, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly announces the continued success of its Child and Adolescent Partial Hospitalization (CAPH) Program, which offers vital mental health services for TRICARE-eligible youth aged 12 to 18. The CAPH Program is dedicated to supporting military families by providing a structured day treatment option, ensuring that adolescents struggling with various mental health challenges receive the care they need while remaining connected to their families and communities.

    This work, ATAMMC Bridges the Gap with Mental Health Support of Military Youth, by Reese Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

