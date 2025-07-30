FORT BELVOIR, Va. (July 30, 2025) – The Alexander T. Augusta Military Medical Center (ATAMMC) proudly announces the continued success of its Child and Adolescent Partial Hospitalization (CAPH) Program, which offers vital mental health services for TRICARE-eligible youth aged 12 to 18. The CAPH Program is dedicated to supporting military families by providing a structured day treatment option, ensuring that adolescents struggling with various mental health challenges receive the care they need while remaining connected to their families and communities.
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.30.2025 12:31
|Photo ID:
|9227724
|VIRIN:
|250730-D-TQ271-1001
|Resolution:
|1024x1024
|Size:
|155.92 KB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ATAMMC Bridges the Gap with Mental Health Support of Military Youth, by Reese Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ATAMMC Bridges the Gap with Mental Health Support for Military Youth
No keywords found.