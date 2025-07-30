I am The 908th: Mr. David Haigwood

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | 908th Operations Support Squadron Aviation Resource Management Specialist, David...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | 908th Operations Support Squadron Aviation Resource Management Specialist, David Haigwood joined the 908th Flying Training Wing in July 2024, bringing nearly seven years of government civilian experience with him. Haigwood’s can-do-attitude and prioritization of mission success are just some of the reasons he was selected as the 908th FTW’s Category II Civilian of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

908th Operations Support Squadron Aviation Resource Management Specialist, David Haigwood joined the 908th Flying Training Wing in July 2024, bringing nearly seven years of government civilian experience with him.



He has multiple ties to the military, his wife serves on active duty as an Air Force officer, and he is also an Information Operations officer in the U.S. Army Reserve.



His journey in government service began like many other spouses and dependents of military members.



“I used to be an insurance agent for eight years, before we had to move from Travis Air Force Base, California, to Del Rio, Texas,” explained Haigwood. “And that's when I had to find a new job, new career, and decided to be a government civilian.”



Haigwood’s two careers, though both military, are very different and while some may find that difficult, he enjoys the separate career fields.



“Some folks who are civilians and Reservists try to find a job that goes together,” he said. “But I like to have that switch that I turn on. It's something new and even exciting when I go do my Army stuff, because it's not just the same stuff I'm doing at work already throughout the week.”



His variety in work experience fuels his excitement for serving in the 908th. The unit’s new mission means that he gets to uphold an integral duty that immediately affects the success of the wing.



“It's much more dynamic,” said Haigwood. “My previous jobs have always been under mission support groups, not really dealing with an operational flying unit. Most of my tasks now are more strategic, long-term tasks that we're working on for months, coupled with daily deadlines at a more rapid pace, making the day go by quicker, which I like.”



Haigwood knows how vital his role is to mission success, not only for the 908th Flying Training Wing, but for the Air Force and the Department of Defense.



“If you are not current, you are not flying,” said Haigwood. “So, making sure that pilots can fly the maximum number of hours and that the maximum number of pilots are available is important. It allows them to get trained as quickly as possible, before we start having students soon, to make sure that the instructors are ready to go.”



Haigwood’s can-do-attitude and prioritization of mission success are just some of the reasons he was selected as the 908th FTW’s Category II Civilian of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024.