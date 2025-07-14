I am The 908th: Mr. David Haigwood

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

908th Operations Support Squadron Aviation Resource Management Specialist, David Haigwood joined the 908th Flying Training Wing in July 2024, bringing nearly seven years of government civilian experience with him. Haigwood’s can-do-attitude and prioritization of mission success are just some of the reasons he was selected as the 908th FTW’s Category II Civilian of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2024. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)