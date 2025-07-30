Corps of Engineers to start dredging Manistique Harbor

Courtesy Photo | Manistique Harbor, Michigan is located on the north shore of Lake Michigan, 135 miles...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Manistique Harbor, Michigan is located on the north shore of Lake Michigan, 135 miles northeasterly from Green Bay Harbor, WI, and 220 miles northerly from Milwaukee, WI. The project was authorized by Rivers and Harbors Acts March 3, 1905 and March 2, 1907. The existing project provides for a breakwater protected entrance channel in Lake Michigan, a channel in the Manistique River, and a pier at the river mouth. The harbor services primarily recreational navigation interests although a petroleum dock exists. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District will start a maintenance dredging project at Manistique Harbor as early as August 7.



The $1.865 million project will remove 92,500 cubic yards of sediment and place it along the west breakwater beach area below the ordinary high-water mark and west of the breakwater extending 7,000 feet along the nearshore lake bottom from four to ten feet deep.



“The Corps of Engineers annually performs hydrographic condition surveys to assess shoaling in federal harbors and navigation channels,” said Corps of Engineers St. Marys River Section Chief Justin Proulx. “Those assessments have demonstrated significant shoaling in Manistique Harbor. Maintaining a 12 foot depth in the harbor is essential for safe commercial and recreational users, and the Corps of Engineers looks forward to dredging and reutilizing the shoaled material to nourish high erosion areas of the nearby shoreline.”



Next Generation Logistics LLC., based in New Orleans, was awarded the contract to complete the work with a contract end date of November 8.



“Environmental caps were previously installed at Manistique Harbor and detailed locations have been provided to the contractor who has been instructed not to spud down or anchor within 20 feet of the caps,” said Will Laughner, Detroit District technical lead. “Corps of Engineers personnel will observe the contractor during all dredging taking place within the vicinity of the caps to ensure compliance. The contractor has been instructed to use greater caution while attempting to reach dredging depths in these areas and will be allowed greater tolerance in reaching the dredge depths over the caps.”



The public is asked to adhere to all safety signage, public notices and broadcast warnings to mariners.



Dredging activities are expected to take place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.



The Detroit District, established in 1841, encompasses 3,150 miles of shoreline and 81 harbors and channels joining lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie. In addition, the district boundaries cover projects and regulatory oversight throughout the state of Michigan and portions of Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota.