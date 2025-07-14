Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Manistique Harbor, Michigan is located on the north shore of Lake Michigan, 135 miles northeasterly from Green Bay Harbor, WI, and 220 miles northerly from Milwaukee, WI. The project was authorized by Rivers and Harbors Acts March 3, 1905 and March 2, 1907. The existing project provides for a breakwater protected entrance channel in Lake Michigan, a channel in the Manistique River, and a pier at the river mouth. The harbor services primarily recreational navigation interests although a petroleum dock exists.