WRAIR-West’s RISE program expands to Space Force Delta 8

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Nathan Kearns, Research Psychologist at WRAIR-West, meets with Col. Jeffrey Weisler, Commander of Space Delta 8, at Peterson & Schriever Space Force Base.

In June 2024, Space Force Delta 8 at Peterson & Schriever Space Force Base implemented Reconnecting to Internal Sensations and Experiences, a training tool developed by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research-West that improves service members’ resilience and psychological readiness.



RISE was originally developed to support service members who were experiencing acute mental health issues. However, the research team, comprised of Dr. Nathan Kearns at WRAIR-West and Dr. April Smith at Auburn University, have expanded the utility of RISE as a prevention tool that can support any service member.



“RISE started as an intervention for soldiers who were hospitalized or experiencing serious mental health issues,” explained Dr. Kearns. “But we realized the benefits it provided to behavioral health and the resilience it teaches would be useful to everyone.”



Since then, RISE has been implemented at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in both the Army and the Air Force. And as of June, RISE is being implemented within Space Force Delta 8 at Peterson & Schriever Space Force Base.



“We’ve been working for more than a year with the Space Force, which culminated in a visit to Peterson & Schriever Space Force Base,” clarified Dr. Kearns. “During that visit, we presented Project RISE to the Delta and met with the Delta and Special Operation Squadron commanders to discuss how to support their units with our training.”



Since WRAIR-West’s visit, Space Force Delta 8 has rolled out RISE and distributed participation information to their guardians. To participate in the program, interested guardians simply complete an eligibility screener to determine if they qualify for the training.



“One of the best things about RISE is that the product is an easy-to-field, cost-effective, and self-guided prevention tool,” Dr. Kearns said. “It just requires command teams who want to roll it out. RISE is a training for anybody and everybody to improve their resilience and psychological readiness.”



For more information about RISE or WRAIR-West’s other products and trainings, visit WRAIR-West’s website https://wrairwest.health.mil/