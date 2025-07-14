Date Taken: 05.19.2025 Date Posted: 07.30.2025 10:51 Photo ID: 9227518 VIRIN: 250519-A-A1902-1002 Resolution: 2238x1750 Size: 358.96 KB Location: US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Dr. Nathan Kearns meets with Col. Jeffrey Weisler at Peterson & Schriever Space Force Base [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.