The Family That Powers On: Generations and Decades of Hydropower Dedication

Tom Webb, center of photo, recently retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District. Together with his father they served in USACE for more than six decades, both in hydropower. Both of the Webb men would retire from the Sam Rayburn Powerplant 22 years apart, with his father retiring in 2003. Pictured from left to right: Tom's stepmother Karen, his father Glen, His wife Michelle, his youngest son Wyatt, his sister-in-law Kristi, and his youngest brother Donny.

For over six decades, two generations of Webb men have harnessed the power of water—first with calloused hands and steel resolve, then with hydropower and a quiet, unyielding desire to serve their fellow man.



For Tom Webb, a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Sam Rayburn Powerplant hydropower manager, a conversation with his father, Donald, would change the course of his life.



He would recall that he grew up in the shadow of his father’s work boots, boots he never thought he would fill. By age two, Tom was already introduced to the world of hydropower by visiting dams and hydropower plants with his father.



Following in Dad’s Footsteps

Donald “Glen” Webb joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in 1968, fresh out of the Navy after serving in Vietnam. The war had carved lines into his face, but it was the power of water that would define the rest of his life. Initially stationed in Tulsa District, he spent 35 years wrestling nature into submission—changing the flow of water into sustainable power for the neighboring communities.



Glen moved to Jasper, Texas within the Fort Worth District in 1984 where he would remain until his retirement in 2003. When he retired, he was the power plant senior operator at the Sam Rayburn Powerplant. All told he served almost 40 years in service to the nation.



“I’m proud of my career in USACE,” said Glen. “I’m also proud of Tom for choosing a career with USACE, but I’m proud of all three of my boys and the careers they have chosen.”



Serving his Country

Tom shared his father’s desire to serve his country and joined the Air Force after graduating from Jasper High School in 1986. After serving for 10 years, he came back to Texas and began a career in the oil fields. He didn’t know that he was meant to continue to follow his father’s footsteps yet.



Tom joined the Corps of Engineers in March 2000, armed with a desire for public service.



“A laborer position opened up at the Sam Rayburn Power Plant,” said Tom. “I wanted my foot back in the door of federal service, so dad encouraged me, and God did the rest to give me a wonderful career.”



Shortly after joining the Sam Rayburn team, he got the chance to work as a hydropower mechanic. Over the next 26 years he would go on to serve in multiple roles in the hydropower field at all three Fort Worth District powerplants - Sam Rayburn, Whitney and R.D. Willis.



Again, like his father, Tom would become a leader within USACE.



“When I told my dad I was going into a management role, he said ‘That’s not where the money is, plus, being an operator is the best job in the hydropower plant.’” said Tom.



But management is where Tom shined. According to Tom, it was never him that made the difference, but rather the team that he surrounded himself with. That team would grow with his leadership until he retired in March 2025 as the hydropower manager at Sam Rayburn. Humble to the end, Tom credits others for his career.



“We all have jobs—it doesn’t matter if you’re working at a dam or behind a desk in Washington, D.C.,” said Tom. “You always have someone to answer to, always a boss. And beyond that, you’re constantly connected to people—through contacts, networks, relationships. Success comes from building those relationships, nurturing them, and keeping them strong. If you can do that, no matter what challenges come your way, you’ll succeed.”



When asked to describe his career in one word, Tom said “relationships, it’s about the relationships I have made along the way. Those relationships have turned into life-long friendships. I am very thankful that USACE gave me the opportunity over 25 years ago.”



