Tour length changes to enhance stability, readiness in Korea

The Department of Defense has approved changes to the length of tours for accompanied and unaccompanied Soldiers coming to South Korea.



The implementation of a new 3-2-1 tour model for Soldiers arriving in South Korea begins Oct. 1, 2025. This policy extends the standard accompanied tour length from 24 months to 36 months, while unaccompanied tours will now be 24 months.



Soldiers wanting to bring their family to Korea who are disapproved for an accompanied tour may serve a 12-month dependent-restricted tour. A 12-month tour can be authorized only when a commander cannot accommodate a requested accompanied tour.



The primary objective of the 3-2-1 tour policy is to enhance operational continuity, mission readiness and align Korea tours with those of most other overseas locations. By extending the duration of accompanied and unaccompanied tours, the DOD and U.S. Forces Korea aim to reduce personnel turnover allowing Soldiers to build more cohesive teams, gain deeper cultural integration and a better understanding of the operational environment. This continuity is expected to lead to more effective mission execution and improved quality of life for Soldiers and their families, according to Eighth Army leaders.



“Shorter tours do not provide the necessary consistency and experience to support readiness and deterrence,” said Brig. Gen. Dale S. Crockett, Eighth Army, acting commander. “The conditions-based 3-2-1 tour model will enhance our readiness and lethality by increasing our interoperability with our ROK partners and keeping our personnel engaged in effective and purposeful training. By reducing the frequency of assignment turnover, the model minimizes readiness gaps for ongoing missions, critical coordination, and team dynamics, ensuring we are always ready to fight tonight.”



The flexibility of the conditions-based model allows commanders in South Korea to tailor assignments to unit needs and operational demands. It will enhance training, reduce turnover and improve mission continuity, while offering Soldiers satisfaction through stability, meaningful professional development, and provide commanders the ability to better lead units and manage talent, according to U.S. Forces Korea and Eighth Army leadership. Additionally, 3-2-1 aims to balance mission demands and family needs, reduce family separation and ensure readiness for successful deterrence and operational success from the unit to the strategic level.



“Our families are the cornerstone of everything we do,” said Crockett. “They support our heroes and deserve the support of our Army. They’ll get it here with expanded state-of-the-art facilities, the stability to succeed academically, personally, and professionally, and the opportunity to enjoy all Korea has to offer.”



The current Korea tour policy for Soldiers was established decades ago. Quality of life for Soldiers and family members have significantly improved in Korea. Along with the country having a high-income, technologically advanced economy, much investment has been made in Army garrisons throughout the peninsula, to include Camp Humphreys, which is now the largest overseas Army installation in the world with new family housing, large DoDEA schools and recreational amenities.



The 3-2-1 tour policy will be phased in starting October 1, 2025, with full implementation anticipated by October 2027. Service members currently stationed in South Korea will not be affected by this change. However, those arriving after the implementation date will be subject to the new tour lengths.



Service members and their families are encouraged to consult with their chain of command or personnel office for guidance and to stay informed through official Eighth Army channels for any updates regarding the policy implementation.



For more information, visit the Eighth Army website at https://8tharmy.korea.army.mil/site/.