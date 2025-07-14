Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tour length changes to enhance stability, readiness in Korea

    Tour length changes to enhance stability, readiness in Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Steven Sheldon 

    8th Army

    The Department of Defense has approved changes to the length of tours for accompanied and unaccompanied Soldiers coming to South Korea. The implementation of a new 3-2-1 tour model for Soldiers arriving in South Korea begins Oct. 1, 2025. This policy extends the standard accompanied tour length from 24 months to 36 months, while unaccompanied tours will now be 24 months.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 03:10
    This work, Tour length changes to enhance stability, readiness in Korea, by SGT Steven Sheldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tour length changes to enhance stability, readiness in Korea

    Eighth Army
    korea

