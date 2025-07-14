Tour length changes to enhance stability, readiness in Korea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Department of Defense has approved changes to the length of tours for accompanied and unaccompanied Soldiers coming to South Korea. The implementation of a new 3-2-1 tour model for Soldiers arriving in South Korea begins Oct. 1, 2025. This policy extends the standard accompanied tour length from 24 months to 36 months, while unaccompanied tours will now be 24 months.