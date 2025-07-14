Season of Change: Organizations at Yokota undergo leadership transition

The 2025 change of command season has closed out with numerous leadership transitions throughout organizations located on Yokota Air Base.



Spanning mission partners, tenant units and organizations, the following units bid a fond farewell to their outgoing commanders while welcoming their newest:

The 21st Special Operations Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Matthew Davis is now commanded by Lt. Col. Jacob Hall.

The 21st Special Operations Maintenance Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Eric Cranford is now commanded by Lt. Col. Ian Hudson.

The 373rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, Detachment 1, formerly led by Lt. Col. Teresa Garcia is now commanded by Maj. John Presswood.

The 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, formerly led by Maj. Michael Mauro is now commanded by Maj. Mitchell Przybocki.

The 374th Civil Engineer Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Michael Pluger is now commanded by Lt. Col. Matthew Forney.

The 374th Communications Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Steven Lee is now commanded by Lt. Col. Jesse Nelson.

The 374th Dental Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Iris Ortiz Gonzalez is now commanded by Lt. Col. Samantha Buccholtz.

The 374th Healthcare Operations Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. David Dy is now commanded by Lt. Col. William Timberlake.

The 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Charles Coffman is now commanded by Lt. Col. Jae Kim.

The 374th Maintenance Group, formerly led by Col. Michael Campos is now commanded by Col. Martin Perez.

The 374th Medical Group, formerly led by Col. Gregory Richert is now commanded by Col. Graham Warden.

The 374th Medical Support Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Daniel Gilardi is now commanded by Lt. Col. Cynthia Newberry.

The 374th Operations Support Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Scott Branco is now commanded by Lt. Col. Samantha Buchholtz.

The 374th Security Forces Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Glenn Bowersox is now commanded by Maj. Cory Cook.

The 374th Surgical Operations Squadron is now commanded by Lt. Col. Sara Jansch.

The 459th Airlift Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Samuel Shamburg is now commanded by Lt. Col. Thomas Nolta.

The 515th Air Mobility Operations Group, formerly led by Col. Trigg Randall is now commanded by Col. Cataleya Carlson.

The 9th Field Investigation Squadron, formerly led by Lt. Col. Adam Kurzen is now commanded by Lt. Col. Kena Bostick.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.

