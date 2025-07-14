35th Fighter Wing and JASDF medics strengthen joint readiness during exercise Resolute Force Pacific

Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing and 18th Aeromedical...... read more read more Photo By Airman Hannah Bench | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing and 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron along with Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) airmen assigned to the 3rd Air Wing prepare for bilateral aeromedical evacuation training on a JASDF C-130H Hercules during exercise Resolute Force Pacific (REFORPAC) 2025 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 23, 2025. REFORPAC validates Pacific Air Forces’ capacity to lead large-scale, multinational contingency operations with more than 12,000 personnel and 400 aircraft being mobilized. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Hannah Bench) see less | View Image Page

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan — Medics from the U.S. Air Force’s 35th Medical Group and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force conducted a bilateral aeromedical evacuation training event at Misawa Air Base, Japan, July 24, 2025, as part of Resolute Force Pacific, a large multilateral exercise aimed at enhancing regional readiness and security in the Indo-Pacific.

Approximately 100 participants from both nations took part in the exercise, which simulated a mass casualty incident and focused on improving patient movement procedures and emergency coordination.

“If we should find ourselves in a scenario where we as medics are called into action, we do want to be ready,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Preston Laslie, 35th Medical Group commander. “To us, that means practicing at every opportunity and paying close attention to what our warfighters require so we can prepare for their time of need. Medics have a twofold mission: to care for personnel in peacetime and to be fully prepared for times of crisis or conflict.”

The exercise began with a simulated explosion that triggered a mass casualty scenario. Medics from both nations worked together to triage and stabilize simulated patients, share medical techniques, and practice treatment procedures. Equipment comparisons and discussions of procedural differences helped align their practices for potential future bilateral operations.

“I hope our airmen gain a bigger picture of why we’re here,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Tyrome Brown, 35th Medical Group Wing Inspection Team member. “This event is a perfect example of how we support the base and the mission.”

As the event progressed into the afternoon, a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules arrived for the aeromedical evacuation phase. Fourteen simulated patients were further treated by the evacuation crew and loaded onto the aircraft. Participants later transitioned to a JASDF C-130H Hercules for another patient loading demonstration.

“This exercise gave us the chance to refresh our skills, work alongside other teams and get a realistic view of what to expect if we’re called to a mission,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Christopher Aubuchon, 35th Medical Group field response team chief.

Following the exercise, both teams held a debrief to discuss lessons learned.

The training supports Resolute Force Pacific’s broader goals by increasing medical readiness, strengthening partnerships and demonstrating joint crisis response capabilities. Through ongoing collaboration, U.S. and Japanese medical teams continue to enhance interoperability and ensure a rapid, coordinated response in times of need.

