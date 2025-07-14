Grappling With Purpose

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – For U.S. Air Force Capt. Zachary Darroch, Air

Combat Command Directorate of Intelligence chief of targets, Brazilian jiu jitsu isn’t just a

martial art, it’s a way of life that’s shaped his career, mindset and approach to service in the U.S.

Air Force.

Darroch’s fascination began as a teenager watching The Ultimate Fighter, a mixed martial arts

reality show. He didn’t understand all the techniques, but he noticed the most successful fighters

relied on one common discipline: jiu jitsu.

“I didn’t know what I was looking at,” said Darroch, “but I knew it was something effective.”

Introduced to the sport at age 14 after a few schoolyard fights, Darroch began training with a

family friend. Towering over many of his peers at 6 feet and 4 inches, even then, he was quickly

humbled on the mat. But instead of being discouraged, he was inspired.

“It was one of those things where I understood all at once what pain was, what struggle was,

what challenges were, and that if you just keep putting one foot in front of the other, you can get

through it,” he said.

After high school, Darroch found himself unsure of his path. College lacked the purpose and

drive he found in jiu jitsu. In 2011, he enlisted in the Air Force, carrying the mental resilience

and discipline the sport had instilled in him.

“Every setback I faced, I was able to mentally overcome because I had dealt with those

difficulties on the mat,” he said.

At each assignment, Darroch started jiu jitsu groups; first for personal development, then as a

way to give back. When he arrived at JBLE in 2024, he launched free classes three times a week

for Airmen.

As an instructor, Darroch now focuses on helping others understand the physical and mental

demands of the sport, and how it connects to military life. Jiu jitsu, like service, requires

composure under pressure, consistent effort, and a willingness to endure discomfort for growth.

“I can teach all these things,” Darroch said, “but when I see people understand what jiu jitsu is

really about, that’s when it all comes together.”

Staff Sgt. Abel Castaneda, 633d Intelligence Squadron all-source intelligence analyst,

was one of Darroch’s first students at JBLE.

“I trained at a couple other schools before,” Castaneda said. “There was a lot of information

overload. Zach is good at breaking things down; he’s great at teaching dummies how to do jiu

jitsu.”

Castaneda admits he was initially skeptical of Darroch’s advice, but as he applied the principles

and developed his conditioning, his mindset shifted. He became more confident in both

technique and physical capability.

“In there, you’re constantly under pressure,” Castaneda said. “You get comfortable with being

uncomfortable.”

That pressure, Darroch believes, prepares Airmen for real-world stress. His classes are designed

to build willpower, which he says sometimes is more valuable than physical strength alone.

“No matter how tired or exhausted you are, you can still flip that switch,” he said. “In that

environment, we cultivate willpower more than anything else.”

For Darroch, sharing jiu jitsu is about more than sport. It’s about building resilient, focused, and

mentally strong Airmen; one grappling session at a time.

