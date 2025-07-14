George Washington CSG Conducts Search for Missing Sailor

TIMOR SEA (July 28, 2025) – The USS George Washington (CVN 73) and units assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5 are conducting search and rescue efforts in the Timor Sea, July 28, after one of the ship’s Sailors was reported missing.



The ship initiated search and rescue procedures after receiving reports of a possible Sailor overboard. Australian Defence Force and Australian Border Force assets are also supporting the U.S. Navy with the search and rescue efforts.



The Sailor’s name is being withheld in accordance with U.S. Navy policy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 02:01 Story ID: 544084 Location: TIMOR SEA