130th Field Artillery Brigade Sharpens Strategic Edge in Pre-Mobilization CPX

FORT RILEY, Kansas — As the 130th Field Artillery Brigade prepares for deployment, its Headquarters & Headquarters Battery rallied at Fort Riley for a pre-mobilization Command Post Exercise (CPX) designed to shape its strategic acumen and reinforce the bedrock of its warfighting mission.



The CPX focused on achieving proficiency in four of five Mission Essential Tasks (METs), pushing Soldiers to execute core operations under simulated conditions that mirror the stress and complexity of the deployed environment.



Beyond tactical replication, the exercise tested the unit’s steady-state operations and communication architecture, ensuring the brigade’s staff sections function as a unified and agile team.



“We’re sharpening our edge. Every map trace, every radio check, every staff sync — it’s all driving toward battlefield synchronization,” said Brigade Commander, Col. Daniel Ball. “We are building cohesion now so we’re not building it when lives depend on it.”



Congruent with the exercise, Soldiers across the brigade stepped into parallel training lanes—conducting marksmanship drills, rotating through Army Warrior Tasks, and stress-testing systems tied to daily operations, all a part of the two-week Pre-Mobilization Annual Training.



Leadership emphasized adaptability as the cornerstone of operational excellence. Staff sections were expected to work through problems and course-correct under pressure.



“The strength of this CPX lies in how it stresses our systems and processes,” said Maj. Matthew Montgomery, the brigade’s S3 operations and planning officer. “We’re deliberately operating through complex scenarios to refine how we plan, communicate, and execute under the kind of conditions we’ll face in theater.”



With a mobilization to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield slated for later this year, the brigade is doubling down on support systems that will follow Soldiers and families through every step of the deployment.



Brigade leadership and senior NCOs have joined forces with Forward and Rear Battery command teams to strengthen the Soldier Family Readiness Group (SFRG).



“These are volunteers who show up without being asked — trained, committed, and ready to help families navigate the hardest transitions,” said Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Gerald Gibson. “Our Soldiers need to know their loved ones are supported, and we’re making sure of that.”



That same commitment to trust and support is reflected in how the brigade trains its headquarters element. Drawing from decades of service, the brigade commander emphasized the exercise’s broader purpose: building a headquarters capable of leading under pressure.



“Effective teams aren’t just made of people with strong skills — they’re built on trust,” Ball said. “Our job is to be a learning organization. That means we don’t just tolerate mistakes; we grow from them. When Soldiers feel safe to ask questions and lead from where they stand, that’s when we become unstoppable.”

