Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade executed a Command Post Exercise on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 26-29, 2025. The exercise, ahead of the unit's 2025 overseas mobilization helped build battlefield synchronization, refine mission-essential tasks, and reinforced the teamwork that drives operational excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 22:06
|Photo ID:
|9224386
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-KK913-9166
|Resolution:
|2515x1550
|Size:
|791.37 KB
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 130th Field Artillery Brigade Sharpens Strategic Edge in Pre-Mobilization CPX, by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
