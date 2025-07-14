130th Field Artillery Brigade Sharpens Strategic Edge in Pre-Mobilization CPX

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade executed a Command Post Exercise on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 26-29, 2025. The exercise, ahead of the unit's 2025 overseas mobilization helped build battlefield synchronization, refine mission-essential tasks, and reinforced the teamwork that drives operational excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)