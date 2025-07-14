Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    130th Field Artillery Brigade Sharpens Strategic Edge in Pre-Mobilization CPX

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers of the 130th Field Artillery Brigade executed a Command Post Exercise on Fort Riley, Kansas, July 26-29, 2025. The exercise, ahead of the unit's 2025 overseas mobilization helped build battlefield synchronization, refine mission-essential tasks, and reinforced the teamwork that drives operational excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

