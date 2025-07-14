MICC hosts 2025 transformation training event for leaders

Photo By Tish Williamson | The Mission and Installation Contracting Command, led by Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay...... read more read more Photo By Tish Williamson | The Mission and Installation Contracting Command, led by Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, will host a senior leader training session July 29 to Aug. 1 as a prequel to their annual Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training, or SDAT, event in San Antonio, Texas, planned for September 2-5, 2025. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas (July 25, 2025) –The Mission and Installation Contracting Command, led by Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, will host a senior leader training session July 29 to Aug. 1 as a prequel to their annual Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training, or SDAT, event in San Antonio, Texas, planned for September 2-5, 2025.



The 2025 SDAT prequel will include in-person, training-focused, leader-led discussions with around 20 personnel, including brigade command teams, field directorate leaders and senior staff principals. The full SDAT in September will include up to 80 personnel with the addition of battalion-level leadership teams and senior contracting officials, spanning MICC’s 30 contracting offices.



“We call it ‘2025 SDAT: The Prequel’ because it is the precursor to the larger formation we will host in September,” Cole explained. “Here we are setting the conditions with our brigade-level leadership teams and the primary staff leaders for what will be discussed in the large-group setting, including Army transformation, a detailed look at our mission sets, functions, capabilities and other strategic-level concepts that these leaders need to fully understand before we transition into a deeper dive at the SDAT.”



MICC is a subordinate unit of the Army Contracting Command, led by Maj. Gen. Doug Lowrey. The ACC commanding general is expected to attend day one of the event, providing guidance on his intent for the MICC to transform their contracting organization to best support the current and future needs of the Army. Outcomes from the event will be formally presented to Lowrey by the MICC command team at the 2025 ACC Senior Contracting Officer Huddle, or SCUDDLE, hosted Aug. 18-22 by the ACC command team at Picatinny Arsenal, New Jersey. During his visit to Fort Sam, Lowrey will also attend the MICC town hall, a virtual event that is open to the entire workforce. Like the smaller leader meeting, the town hall is an opportunity for MICC soldiers and civilians to ask clarifying questions related to transformation and to receive guidance directly from the MICC and ACC leaders.



Col. Toney Stephenson, the MICC chief of staff, chaired in-progress review planning meetings with key planners and staff over the last two months, cementing a detailed training schedule for the three-and-a-half-day event.



“I tasked planners with ensuring the schedule for the SDAT prequel will not only help inform the ACC SCUDDLE but that the outcomes will help facilitate leader led discussions and working groups during the upcoming SDAT,” Stephenson said. “The work done by the leaders will include analyzing ways to streamline contracting processes and mitigate any foreseen or anticipated capability gaps.”



Training is the focus on day one of the MICC senior leader event. Attendees will receive overview briefs on the current external and internal environment from MICC’s primary staff leaders, including rapid changes that have happened in the Army and the DoD in this fiscal year. At the completion of day one, leaders will have a better understanding of the impacts that strategic guidance will have on MICC, its customers and acquisitions in general for fiscal year 2026 and beyond.



Day two of the leader event is centered on exploring what functions and capabilities are required in various MICC configurations and concepts of support options. Day three, the last full day of the SDAT prequel, will further dissect the concept of support options to help define a fully integrated and resourced MICC design that ensures standardized processes, enduring capabilities and agile contracting support that is synchronized with ACC and Army transformation priorities.



“By the end of day three, the team will layout criteria that demonstrates when the structures and functions achieve intermediate operational capability (IOC) and the conditions that signal full operational capability (FOC),” Cole said. “We expect IOC and FOC to be conditions-based, not based on time, depending on the chosen configuration and associated milestones we determined are required for each phase of this transformation to be successful.”



MICC planners said the SDAT prequel will be considered a success when the leaders are able to identify each function of the new structure options, capture the capabilities needed for those functions and be prepared to go an even deeper dive at the SDAT alongside the MICC’s senior contracting officials and battalion-level leaders during the SDAT in September.



“What we do this week will set us up for success when we bring the entire team together in September,” Cole said. “When the dust settles on MICC’s transformation, we envision decreasing redundancy and lead time while enhancing our ability to provide innovative, scalable, flexible and cost-effective contracting solutions to the warfighter in direct support of the Army Transformation Initiative.”



This event is closed to the public. Members of the media seeking interview, photo or video opportunities are welcome to coordinate with the MICC public affairs office at (desk phone) 210-466-2440, (cell phone) 210-260-5834 or usarmy.jbsa.acc-micc.mbx.micc-hq-pao@army.mil.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitating training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.