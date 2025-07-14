MICC hosts 2025 transformation training event for leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Mission and Installation Contracting Command, led by Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, will host a senior leader training session July 29 to Aug. 1 as a prequel to their annual Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training, or SDAT, event in San Antonio, Texas, planned for September 2-5, 2025.