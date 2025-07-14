The Mission and Installation Contracting Command, led by Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, will host a senior leader training session July 29 to Aug. 1 as a prequel to their annual Senior Contracting Officials and Directors Acquisition Training, or SDAT, event in San Antonio, Texas, planned for September 2-5, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 14:30
|Photo ID:
|9223232
|VIRIN:
|250728-D-HG477-4279
|Resolution:
|10790x6069
|Size:
|20.29 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MICC hosts 2025 transformation training event for leaders, by Tish Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MICC hosts 2025 transformation training event for leaders
No keywords found.