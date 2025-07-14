Joint base chaplain descendent of first U.S. Army chaplain

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Col.) Jonathan Hurt, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst senior...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Col.) Jonathan Hurt, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst senior chaplain, provides remarks and the invocation during the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing Change of Command ceremony within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, June 7, 2025. Hurt is a descendent of the first U.S. Army chaplain, Rev. John Hurt, who served alongside Gen. George Washington during the Revolutionary War. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

A visit to the Army Chaplain Museum in Columbia, South Carolina, unexpectedly revealed a remarkable family legacy for a chaplain currently serving at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey.



U.S. Air Force Chaplain (Col.) Jonathan Hurt, JB MDL senior chaplain, was taking a course several years ago at the Air Force Chaplain Corps College in Fort Jackson, South Carolina when he decided to visit the museum. During the visit, he was surprised to discover that the first Army chaplain, John Hurt, bore almost the same name as him. He found it fascinating and wondered if they could be distantly related, but did not give it much further thought.



It wasn’t until years later that his father researched their family history and they discovered that John Hurt was indeed Jonathan Hurt’s seventh great grandfather.



The synchronicities continued when shortly after learning of this family connection, Hurt was assigned to JB MDL and found a painting hanging outside of his office door at the McGuire Chapel depicting a scene of soldiers kneeling in snow, while Rev. John Hurt delivers a sermon with Gen. George Washington by his side during the winter encampment at Valley Forge in 1778-79.



“The picture inspires me daily to continue to give my best,” said Hurt. “As the senior chaplain at JB MDL, I have the incredible opportunity to follow in John Hurt’s footsteps as I lead an inspiring team of chaplains, religious affairs Airmen and non-commissioned officers to care for the Airmen, Sailors, Soldiers, Marines, Coast Guardsmen and families who live and work in our community.”



John Hurt was born in Virginia in 1752 into a family of devout Anglican ministers. He was ordained as a minister in 1774.



The Continental Congress authorized chaplains to the Continental Army on July 29, 1775. Two years after being ordained, Rev. Hurt, a close friend of Washington, joined the Virginia 6th Infantry Regiment, and later the 4th and 5th Infantry Regiments, as well.



Hurt served alongside Washington and his Soldiers in Revolutionary War battles throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and at the encampment at Valley Forge before being captured by the British and held as a prisoner of war. After his release, he returned to the battlefield to comfort the soldiers. He is best known for his sermon, “The Love of Our Country,” providing hope for soldiers during the war. After the war, Washington formally appointed Hurt to be the first official U.S. Army chaplain in 1791.



The spirit of dedication and service exemplified by Rev. John Hurt has clearly echoed through the generations, inspiring Chaplain Hurt in his own ministry and leadership today.



Since arriving at JB MDL, Hurt has taken the opportunity to visit nearby Revolutionary War battlefields, finding deep meaning in retracing the steps of his ancestor.



“It is truly inspiring to walk the same ground my great grandfather once walked,” said Hurt. “He served and I serve so that generations to come will be able to experience life with incredible choices. We have the freedom to speak our minds and worship our God openly. These are freedoms we often take for granted, but they continue to require steadfast service and sacrifice.”



Service is a strong tradition in Hurt’s family. His father, Dr. Ray Hurt, was a successful pastor for over 55 years and a leader in expanding churches nationwide, a role later taken by Hurt’s brother after his father’s passing. Hurt’s nephew, Bradford Hurt, is a third-year cadet at the Air Force Academy, continuing his family’s legacy of military service.



“When I was a young lieutenant, a command chief master sergeant pointed at my chest and said, ‘Whose name is that on your uniform?’” said Hurt. “I cautiously replied, ‘It’s my name, chief.’ He quickly replied, ‘No it’s not, it’s your grandfather’s name. Remember everything you do now reflects on your entire family.’ I have always remembered that encounter with a very wise chief and it means more today than ever before.”



As the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps marks 250 years of service, it continues to uphold its mission of nurturing the living, caring for the wounded and honoring the fallen. Hurt loyally upholds this tradition of service to others, proud to continue the legacy of his ancestors before him.